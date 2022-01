When Guests visit a Disney Park, there are often busier seasons than others. Of course, depending on what Park we are talking about, the amount of Guests may vary. For example, Walt Disney World Resort is the busiest Disney Resort in the world and often boasts large crowds all year long. That being said, even The Most Magical Place on Earth has peak seasons. No matter what Park you are at, any holiday season, long weekend, or summer break will typically be the most crowded, and directly after that peak, you will see a dip in crowds. During Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we saw all of the Disney Parks flooded with Guests, and now, some crowds are beginning to disappear.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO