ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton, IA

Dusty Post

By Spencer Dirks
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Dusty Post, 76 of Chariton, will be Tuesday, January 25,...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
Chariton, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dusty Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy