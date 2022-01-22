Shots fired into Punta Gorda Irish Pub Friday night

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Police are searching for someone who fired shots into a Punta Gorda Irish Pub late Friday night.

Officials responded to The Celtic Ray Public House after receiving reports about a shooting that occurred.

Witnesses told police someone fired at the building from the outside.

Police are looking for the person or persons that fired the shots into the building, according to the PDPD.

This is a developing story.