Missing Minnesota woman ID’d as cold case victim

By Nick Longworth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - After nearly 30 years the remains of a young Minnesotan woman who went missing in 1993 have been identified. The Ottawa County, Michigan,...

We all bleed red
6d ago

30 years is a long time. I'm glad the family can have closure. Now hopefully they find the monster who did it. Walking around freely for 30 years People nowadays should think twice because of DNA. But they don't. Thank you to all that work in them departments.

