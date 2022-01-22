Missing Minnesota woman ID’d as cold case victim

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO