Jets activate captain Blake Wheeler from LTIR

 6 days ago

The Winnipeg Jets activated captain Blake Wheeler from long-term injured reserve prior to Saturday’s game at Boston.

Wheeler, 35, had been on LTIR since Dec. 19 after sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Wheeler has one goal and 16 assists in 22 games this season. He skated in his 1,000th NHL game on Dec. 5.

Fellow forward Nikolaj Ehlers took Wheeler’s place on LTIR, however, due to a knee injury suffered in a collision on Tuesday with Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The NHL suspended Orlov two games.

Ehlers, 25, has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 34 games this season. His next goal will be the 150th of his seven-year career with Winnipeg.

–Field Level Media

