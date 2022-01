The San Antonio Spurs host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Spurs prediction and pick. The Chicago Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference with a (30-17) record. They are fresh off of a win over the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder before that. The San Antonio Spurs host former Spur DeMar DeRozan for the first time since he played there last season. They are (18-31) on the season which puts them 12th in the West. San Antonio lost to the Memphis Grizzlies last time out.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO