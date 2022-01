The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, currently sitting at 29-19 on the season and just 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. However, they’ve been hit with some unfortunate injuries, especially to their backcourt. The Cavs are currently without Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, with the latter out for the entirety of the campaign.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO