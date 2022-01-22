ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

MrBeast TikTok earnings revealed due to creators’ monetization concern

By Zen Angeles
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MrBeast revealed his earnings based on TikTok’s Creator Fund after some creators criticized the app’s monetization. MrBeast is notorious for his crazy videos that center on virality for income generation. At the same time though, he creates videos that would benefit his viewers with the income he gets. He made the...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ludwig Ahgren, outsmarted by fans, got his “Subathon 2.0”

Famous content creator Ludwig Ahgren miscalculated his challenge for his YouTube stream. Ludwig promised to stay live when his donations hit $50 every time, resetting the timer. Little did he know, it was already en route towards his prophecy of a “Subathon 2.0”. In his Twitter account, he trolled his followers saying that a Subathon 2.0 will be coming soon. Establishing this challenge, he did not expect people to “out-troll” him.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marketingdive.com

Bush's Beans enlists TikTok, Reels creators for Can Film Festival

Bush's Beans is calling on creators to submit bean-themed content for a chance to have their video aired as a commercial, according to a press release. The winning creator will win a $50,000 prize and four runners-up will receive $2,500 prizes. Creators can enter the contest by posting a 15-...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marketsplash.com

TikTok Monetization: How To Make Money On TikTok

TikTok is a fast-growing social media platform and the perfect place for influencers and content creators to make money. We are here to tell you how you can turn your TikTok videos into money makers. This is an interview with Spencer Mechem, the founder of Buildapreneur. In this interview, Spencer...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mrbeast
pymnts

Stripe Teams With Spotify to Drive Subscription Monetization for Creators

Global payments processing firm Stripe is partnering with audio streaming platform Spotify to help creators monetize subscriptions, accept payments and launch recurring revenue streams, while also engaging on a deeper level with fans, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 25) press release. “Spotify Podcast Subscriptions make it easy for creators to...
BUSINESS
Polygon

Tabletop growth slows on Kickstarter, as shift to blockchain causes creator concerns

Tabletop games continue to represent a significant portion — as much as one third — of Kickstarter’s total annual revenue. But competition is increasing in the tabletop crowdfunding space, and Kickstarter is doing itself no favors with its very public and very confusing transition to the blockchain. Polygon spoke with the Brooklyn-based technology company about its 2021 results and the year ahead.
MARKETS
Pocket-lint.com

TikTok is letting creators test paid subscriptions

(Pocket-lint) - Following in the shoes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Tiktok has reportedly announced it is testing support for paid subscriptions, allowing creators to charge their followers on the short-form video platform in exchange for exclusive access to their content. According to The Information, TikTok hasn't yet disclosed when...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
myrtlebeachonline.com

Instagram, TikTok Test Creator Subscriptions as Influencer Power Grows

The power of influencers has surged over the last few years and now two of their major platforms are considering creator subscriptions. TikTok, the video-focused social networking service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is testing the idea of allowing its creators to charge subscriptions for their content, the Information reported.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetization#Content Creators#Mrbeast Tiktok#Creator Fund#Squid Game#Top Tech
gsmarena.com

Instagram begins testing paid subscriptions to help creators earn money

Back in June 2020, Facebook launched Subscriptions to help creators earn money with the support of their communities. Now that business model has expanded to Instagram as the company announced Instagram Subscriptions. With Instagram Subscriptions, Instagram aims to help creators on its platform "develop deeper connections with their most engaged...
INTERNET
dotesports.com

Jake reveals future Overwatch Experimental Creator Card details

Overwatch is about to get another wild Experimental Card update at the hands of some of the community’s most vocal professionals and creators. After the popularity of the Nov. 30 Creator Cup card, which included changes for all 32 of the game’s heroes provided by community creators, Overwatch developers have decided to repeat that success with a new crop of masterminds.
VIDEO GAMES
insideedition.com

Forbes Names MrBeast as 2021’s Highest-Paid YouTube Creator

The highest-paid creators on YouTube in 2021 have been revealed. At No. 3 was Markiplier, who has 31 million subscribers. According to Forbes’ annual list, he made $38 million last year. Markiplier is known for his comedic gaming videos, and he earned big bucks from merch sales. Jake Paul,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
aithority.com

TikTok Partners With Influencer.com To Give Advertisers Access To Their New Creator Marketplace API

New integration gives Influencer.com’s advertisers and agency clients more seamless first-party data on TikTok, empowering more effective creator discovery and collaboration opportunities. Influencer.com, a leading influencer marketing and branded content solution, celebrates its official partnership to integrate with the all-new TikTok Creator Marketplace API. As a result, brands will...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio made $17.5 million in 2021

Charli D’Amelio was the highest earning TikTok creator in 2021, raking in approximately $17.5 million (£54 million), according to Forbes.The 17-year-old, from Connecticut, US, is the most popular person on the platform, boasting more than 133 million followers.Her older sister, Dixie, has around half the number of followers (56 million) but was the second highest earner last year, making approximately $10 million, according to Forbes. @charlidamelio @Daniel Ruiz @efcollection ♬ Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj) - Doja Cat / Nicki Minaj In 2021, the platform’s five highest paid creators collectively made $55.5 million, a 200 per cent...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
michiganchronicle.com

No Black Creators Made ‘Forbes’ Highest Paid TikTokers List

With all of the dances, popular sounds, skits, and original content series that Black creators bring to TikTok one would assume at least one innovator would’ve made a list amongst the platform’s top earners. But, that wasn’t the case in Forbes‘ new list of “Top-Earning TikTok-ers 2022” released...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator and YouTuber Kris Collins Signs With UTA

TikTok star and YouTube creator Kris Collins has signed with UTA for worldwide representation. Collins, posting to TikTok and YouTube with the handle @kallmekris, is best known for her comedy videos, where she often takes on different personas to act out skits or reenact interactions she’s had with her mother. She first joined TikTok in April 2020 after leaving her job as a hairdresser due to the pandemic and has since ballooned her following to 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 42.3 million followers on TikTok, making her the most-followed TikTok creator from Canada and among the top 20 most-followed creators across the entire platform. Past brand partnerships have included Amazon, Lionsgate and Pantene, and Forbes named the 25-year-old influencer as the fifth highest-earning TikToker, tied with Avani Gregg, with an estimated $4.75 million in earnings during 2021. (Forbes also included Collins in its 2022 30 Under 30 list for the social media category.) With UTA, the creator is seeking to expand her reach across writing, acting, directing and podcasting, among other pursuits. She is represented by Davin Riley at Trival Media, Lena Lees-Heidt at Play Management and attorney Jason Russell at Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
77K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy