ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Semi crash sends debris across roadway

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2CA3_0dt0Tq6L00

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are clearing up the road after a semi-crash left debris strewn across the roadway.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the semi and a pickup truck collided on I-70 westbound by the Gander RV store and the intersection with I-75.

The call came in around 12 pm on Saturday, January 22, and crews quickly began working on the scene, Dispatch said, and as of 12:35, tow trucks were cleaning up the roadway.

Dispatch confirmed that no one was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

At least one dead in crash on SR 444

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person is dead from a crash on State Route 444 near Kauffman Road in Greene County. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning. There are at least two cars involved in the crash. The southbound lanes are closed due to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trotwood crash leaves woman trapped in car

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews had to free a woman from her car after an accident left her vehicle overturned in a resident’s yard. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said it received the call for help at 6:47 am on Thursday, and medics and officers responded to the scene. They found the car overturned in a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

1 injured in I-75 NB crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on northbound I-75 around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Regional Dispatch, a two-car crash happened on I-75 near the Needmore Road exit on Jan. 26. Regional Dispatch said one person was injured and that one vehicle was on fire. The state of the person’s injuries is […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Huber Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Huber Heights, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
WDTN

Puppy falls into frozen pond, is rescued by Butler County deputy

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A puppy was rescued after it fell into water in Butler County Wednesday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a German shepherd puppy was chasing ducks on the pond when it broke through the ice approximately eight feet from the edge in Liberty Township. Deputy Evan Depew, who was on […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Road reopens after Kettering water main repaired

Correction: an earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect source for a release. The correct source is Montgomery County. KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Kettering has reopened after a water main broke Wednesday night. The Kettering Police Department said Forrer Boulevard between Smithville Road and Hazel Avenue was closed due to a […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Lyft driver killed in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Lyft driver killed in Dayton on Wednesday has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim found dead in the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue as 35-year-old Brandon Cooper, of Beavercreek. Lieutenant Hall with Dayton Police said police were called to a report of gunshots heard after the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Leak turns Vandalia water green; crews working to clean up material

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews in Vandalia are working to clean up material that turned water green. The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said Thursday crews were sent to a stream near Poplar Grove and Crestwood Hills Drive at 9 a.m. on the report of a green substance in the creek. When crews arrived, […]
VANDALIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Huber Heights Dispatch
WDTN

Body found at Franklin Twp. high school identified

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was found in the parking lot of Bishop Fenwick High School in Middletown on Wednesday. The Middletown Police Department responded to the scene and found the body of an elderly woman. The Warren County Coroner’s Office was also called and took custody of the woman’s body. On Thursday, […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

OH-TF1 member dies, first responder for 9/11

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A member of Ohio Task Force 1 died on Jan. 21. According to a Facebook post from Ohio Task Force 1, Communications Specialist Mark M. Griggs, 69, died on Jan. 21. Prior to working with OH-TF1, Griggs was a first responder to the World Trade Center collapse of Sept. 11, 2001. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Rideshare driver dead, woman robbed: 4 juveniles arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police arrested four juveniles in relation to two incidents that occurred overnight. Lt. Hall said Dayton Police were called to a reported robbery of a rideshare driver. Police arrived on the scene shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 26 and made contact with the driver. The driver said that she […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Violence against rideshare drivers brings safety to forefront

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four teens are facing charges after two incidents involving Lyft drivers, one of them being shot and killed. This type of violence brings safety to the forefront for rideshare drivers. “What happened to that man, and that woman, that could have been me,” Lewis Transports and Delivery owner Jerrica Lewis said. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wright State Nutter Center to hold drive-thru COVID testing Feb. 1

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – People needing to get tested for COVID can go to a drive-thru event at the Wright State University Nutter Center February 1. The university is partnering with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and Greene County Public Health to offer the COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, February 1 from 10 a.m. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Welcome Stadium to see major upgrades and renovations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) has selected Skanska USA to oversee upgrades for Dayton Welcome Stadium. According to DPS, Welcome Stadium has not undergone any major renovations since its opening more than 70 years ago. The goal of this project is to make the stadium into a state-of-the-art facility. The project will […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy