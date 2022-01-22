Semi crash sends debris across roadway

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are clearing up the road after a semi-crash left debris strewn across the roadway.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the semi and a pickup truck collided on I-70 westbound by the Gander RV store and the intersection with I-75.

The call came in around 12 pm on Saturday, January 22, and crews quickly began working on the scene, Dispatch said, and as of 12:35, tow trucks were cleaning up the roadway.

Dispatch confirmed that no one was injured in the crash.

