Semi crash sends debris across roadway
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are clearing up the road after a semi-crash left debris strewn across the roadway.
According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the semi and a pickup truck collided on I-70 westbound by the Gander RV store and the intersection with I-75.
The call came in around 12 pm on Saturday, January 22, and crews quickly began working on the scene, Dispatch said, and as of 12:35, tow trucks were cleaning up the roadway.
Dispatch confirmed that no one was injured in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0