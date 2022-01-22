Sports Zone: Sean Payton to Cowboys postseason talk surfaces yet again

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Another New Orleans Saints offseason is clouded by Sean Payton to Dallas rumors.



After their playoff implosion, how some Cowboys faithful feel about the topic .

“I feel [Sean Payton] was the one that got away,” Pro Football Hall-of-Fame wider receiver and former Cowboy Michael Irvin told WGNO Sports.



Plus, two local high school football stars go from teammates to opponents in the NFL playoffs.



Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals or Kristian Fulton and the Tennessee Titans? We discuss.

And, after what Ron Hunter calls his team’s worst game in two months, the Tulane Green Wave are back on the road – a place they’ve found success this season.

“We get that us against the world mentality,” said Tulane men’s basketball head coach Ron Hunter .



A mentality they take to UCF on Saturday, and one that we always have here on the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.