NSPD: Man in custody after holding woman at gunpoint, barricading himself

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A 34-year-old man barricaded himself into a mobile home in Norton Shores after holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale says.

Chief Gale says the department received a call about a domestic incident in progress around 7 a.m. in the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park. When officers arrived, they found him barricaded inside of a house and threatening the woman with a long gun.

Chief Gale says police were able to get the woman out of the house soon after arriving at the trailer, but the man would not come out. An armored vehicle was used to safely escort neighbors to safety and the Norton Shores Fire Department Canteen was used to provide shelter.

At 10:52 a.m. WOOD TV received an alert from the Norton Shores Police Department telling the public to avoid the area or shelter in place. In the alert police said they expected to take responsive action within the hour.

The police department said the man walked out of the home peacefully and surrendered around 11 a.m., and the shelter in place was canceled. He is being held at the Muskegon County jail. The suspect’s name will not be released until arraignment.

Detectives are interviewing the suspect and conducting search warrants at the home, the police department said.

The incident remains under investigation.

