Watch: Manchester United steals win with last-minute goal vs. West Ham

Marcus Rashford scored the stoppage-time goal for Man U. Press Association

Manchester United was seconds away from a frustrating draw against West Ham, but Marcus Rashford saved the day with a stoppage-time goal that secured a dramatic victory.

With less than a minute left, Edinson Cavani took a pass from Anthony Martial in the box that looked dangerously close to being called offsides. But the official's flag stayed down, and Cavani sent a cross that found Rashford for an easy goal.

A lengthy VAR check followed the goal, but it was allowed to stand. Manchester United finished the match with 18 shots compared to only six from West Ham.

With the win, Manchester United moved ahead of West Ham and climbed to fourth place in the Premier League table. The top four teams at the end of the season qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.