ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford 1-2 Wolves: Player ratings from day of mayhem in west London

90min.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Brentford Community Stadium - Wolves beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday in a game marred by several stoppages. Play was halted three times as Bruno Lage's men overcame Thomas Frank's side. The...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Mathias Jensen
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
Person
Rico Henry
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Vitaly Janelt
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
90min.com

Bruno Guimaraes tells Lyon he wants Newcastle transfer

Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes has told Lyon that he wants to join Newcastle United this month, 90min understands. The 24-year-old has been a target for a number of clubs, with Juventus and Arsenal both engaging in talks, but the Magpies are clear favourites for his signature. Lyon, who signed Guimaraes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle reignite interest in Mitchel Bakker

Newcastle United are back in talks to sign full-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen this January, 90min understands. Eddie Howe's side have been on the hunt for a left-back this month, but have seen targets like Lucas Digne and Robin Gosens all sign for other clubs - the former for Aston Villa, the latter for Inter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Mayhem#Spaniard
90min.com

Newcastle make approach for Brighton defender Dan Burn

Newcastle have made an approach for Brighton's Dan Burn as they search for a new defender in the final days of the January transfer market. The Magpies have attempted to sign Sevilla star Diego Carlos but the La Liga side have since informed them they will not be entertaining anymore bids for the Brazilian centre back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves exercise option to sign Hwang Hee-chan permanently

Wolves have exercised their option to sign Hwang Hee-chan to a permanent deal at the end of his current loan from RB Leipzig. The forward will officially become a Wolves player on 1st July 2022, following a brilliant start to life in the Black Country - scoring four goals in 11 Premier League starts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd complete capture of England international Jade Moore

Manchester United have signed England international Jade Moore from Orlando Pride on WSL transfer deadline day, boosting squad depth for the second half of the season. The move sees Moore reunite with Marc Skinner, having previously worked alongside the United boss when he was on the staff at Birmingham – she left the club before he was promoted to head coach – and also later joining him at Orlando.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Brighton see bid for Braga forward Abel Ruiz rejected

Brighton have had a bid rejected for Braga forward Abel Ruiz, who has been capped twice at international level by Spain. While the Seagulls are enjoying an excellent 2021/22 campaign - sitting ninth in the Premier League - their lack of composure in front of goal has cost them points at times throughout the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Manchester City complete signing of Norway international Julie Blakstad

Manchester City have completed the signing of Julie Blakstad from Rosenborg on a two-and-a-half year deal. The 20-year-old midfielder has been capped 11 times for the Norway senior team since making her debut as a teenager, and is one of the youngsters expected to shine at this summer's European Championships.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Rangers confirm loan signing of Amad Diallo from Man Utd

Rangers have confirmed the loan signing of Man Utd starlet Amad Diallo until the end of the season. The youngster's loan to the Gers will not contain an option to purchase at the end of the six-month loan. The Gers announced his arrival on their official website with the following...
SOCCER
90min.com

Amad Diallo set to complete Rangers loan move

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is on course to complete a loan move to Rangers before the January transfer window closes on Monday night. The youngster's loan to the Gers will not contain an option to purchase at the end of the six-month loan. Amad is seen as a very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

West Ham open talks with Tomas Soucek over new contract

West Ham have opened talks with Tomas Soucek over a new contract, 90min understands. The 26-year-old joined the Hammers from Slavia Prague on an initial loan deal in January 2020, helping the club survive a tense relegation battle before signing a permanent four-year deal that summer. The Czech has delivered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Frank Lampard set for second round of Everton talks

Everton are set to hold a second round of talks with Frank Lampard over the vacant manager’s job at Goodison Park. Lampard has been out of management since leaving Chelsea last January following a run of poor results – he was also linked with Crystal Palace in the summer before the Eagles hired Patrick Vieira.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy