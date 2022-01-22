Federal regulators end another consent order with Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Bank (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — The federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated another consent order for Wells Fargo Bank — another step forward in the company’s efforts to fix extensive regulatory issues.

[ ALSO READ: Wells Fargo postpones its return-to-office plans indefinitely ]

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co. announced the decision this week. Regulators levied the consent order in June 2015, regarding add-on products sold to retail customers prior to that year.

The consent order states Wells Fargo’s billing and marketing practices for identity protection and debt cancellation were in violation of federal law. Instances ranging from 2004 to 2014 were investigated.

Wells Fargo was required to reimburse customers affected by these practices. The bank neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Wells Fargo to discontinue all personal lines of credit)

©2022 Cox Media Group