Terlingua, TX

Shane Smith & The Saint Release Rocking Version Of “Hail Mary” Live From The Desert

By Andrew Mies
 6 days ago
I know, I’m late to the party, but dammit are Shane Smith & The Saints good or what?

Their latest album, Live From The Desert, is a collection of songs recorded in various places around Terlingua, Texas. We heard their kickass cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho & Lefty” a few weeks ago, and they’ve posted quite a few others as well.

Well, they’re back with another and this one rocks.

“Hail Mary” was the title track for their 2019 album and it’s got a hell of a lot of power behind it. Of course there’s Shane’s voice, but the entire track is truly epic. Killer guitar riffs, soaring strings, driving beat, I mean, come ON with it.

The song’s story really adds to the gothic appeal.

While not very detailed, it tells of a man travelling to rescue a friend from yet another batch of mistakes made. They call out to Mary, the mother of Jesus for help, but refuse to look in the mirror to see where the true problems lie.

And honestly, this live version digs in a bit deeper.

With the gorgeous Texas mountain deserts behind them, Shane and the Boys went to TOWN.

