Trash is piling up at the stations because of I-84 closures, staff and truck driver shortages.Winter weather and labor shortages have caused trash to pile up at garbage transfer stations in the Portland area. The Metro South and Central transfer stations have temporarily stopped accepting trash loads from the general public as crews work through mountains of garbage. "We have trash in bays where we don't normally even have trash, that normally are for like wood waste or yard debris, and we had to kind of move all of that out so we can make space for more trash," said Metro spokesperson Kimberlee Ables. "It's an insane sight to see." Ables said the Interstate 84 closures during recent winter storms prevented haulers from carrying trash at transfer stations to landfills in Eastern Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO