Will Jameis Winston Return to the Saints?

Jameis Winston is showing tremendous gains while rehabbing his knee. The QB is set to become a free agent on March 16, will he return to New Orleans?

Jameis Winston is showing tremendous gains while rehabbing his knee. The QB is set to become a free agent on March 16, will he return to New Orleans? He's popular with his coaches, teammates, and fans— BUT...

Jameis Winston in 2021 New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in 2021. Winston vs. Green Bay: Saints 38, Packers 3 | Week 1 Winston: 14/20, 148 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 130.8 rating; 6 rushes, 37 yards. Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) signals at the line in the first quarter during a game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Winston vs. Panthers: Saints 7, Panthers 26 | Week 2 11/22, 111 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 26.9 rating; 3 rushes, 19 yards. Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball as Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) pressures in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Winston vs. New England: Saints 28, Patriots 13 | Week 3 13/21, 128 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 110.8 rating; 5 rushes, 4 yards. Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Winston vs. New York: Saints 21, Giants 27 | Week 4 17/23, 1 TD, 0 INT, 119.1 rating; 0 rushes. Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Winston vs. WFT: Saints 33, WFT 22 | Week 5 15/30, 279 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 108.2 rating; 6 rushes, 26 yards. Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Winston vs. Seahawks: Saints 13, Seahawks 10 | Week 7 19/35, 222 yards, 1 TD, 83.3 rating; 8 rushes, 40 yards Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports Winston vs. Bucs: Saints 36, Bucs 27 | Week 8 Jameis Winston Injured - 16/29, 159 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 82.4 rating; 4 rushes, 40 yards. Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) appears from the medical tent against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Winston in Rehabilitation Jameis Winston is currently working with sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Alabama during his knee rehabilitation. Winston on the Saints Sidelines versus Atlanta Jameis Winston was spotted in pregame workouts and on the sidelines of the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Winston Rehab Workout Video - 1/21/22 View the original article to see embedded media.

Jameis hedged a bet on 2021. He would have an outstanding season. The NFL would raise the salary-cap limit, and he'd have options for a prime contract in 2022. He went all in and signed a one-year deal when a multi-year contract would've offered security.

Then the injury occurred. And, Sean Payton wept following talking with Jameis in the locker room and knowing the extent of his injury.

It was All Hallows Day Evening — Halloween — the day the "Saints" are revered and respected. However, Devin White showed little respect and horse-collared Winston. An awkward fall, buckled knee — "a significant injury," Sean Payton would tell reporters.

Winston was 5-2 as the Saints' starter before his season ended. New Orleans defeated Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Mac Jones, and Tayler Heinicke, with Winston as the signal-caller. The two horrible losses to the Panthers and Giants were due to primarily defensive collapses, but give him the L's.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In seven games, Winston completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, a 102.8 rating, and a game-winning drive. Hill, Siemian, and Book could only pass for 15 touchdowns the remainder of the season.

During the season and today, onlookers would bring up the names of Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, or even Aaron Rodgers are possible replacements for Winston in New Orleans.

Why do some fans have an itch to discard the probability of Winston returning to the Saints? Some point to an erratic offense. In fact, after Winston, wasn't the offensive progression worse at times with Siemian, Hill, and Book?

Sean Payton and Jameis Winston were on the verge of getting the Saints' offense on track before the torn ACL crashed the season. There's no doubt that New Orleans would have been in the postseason mix if Winston remained healthy. As a matter of fact, it was the first major health issue the quarterback has suffered since entering the league.

New Orleans does not have several options at quarterback as some may hope. As our John Hendrix pointed out , "[Russell] Wilson's trade value would likely command at least two 1st Round picks and at least one Day 2 pick as a potential starting point. New Orleans would likely part with their 2022 and 2023 1st Rounders to help acquire him."

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett is a fantastic young talent at quarterback — but he would still be a rookie — as would Ridder, Strong, and Corral. After Wild Card weekend, no rookies advanced their teams to the divisional rounds of the playoffs in years.

Winston is the best option for the Saints for several reasons that won't cripple the team's future. Giving up draft picks for another veteran could work for New Orleans and create coming issues.

Zimmer (Head Coach) and Spielman (GM) are gone in Minneapolis. There have been rumors of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins showing interest in the Saints - largely because of Sean Payton. Although his contract would need major tweaking, so would Wilson's.

Winston is making tremendous progress in rehabilitating his damaged knee. The workout videos with sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk are encouraging.

Jameis is a competitor and an incredible teammate. His past is the past. People were hoping for the 30-30 Winston of 2019 to return, even though it didn't. It may be time for Saints fans and critics to rest the Jameis Winston negativity.

An NFL team looking at the free agency market will be disappointed this offseason.

Only the NOLA native Peyton Manning has thrown for more yards in his first five seasons. Not Marino, Mahomes, or Luck, not even Wilson, can make this claim. And for all of those calling him a "turnover machine." Peyton Manning had 100 interceptions to Winston's 88.

He still can have you on the edge of your seat at times. The lack of consistency in the Saints' wideouts contributed to some of his erratic play — but not all.

Jameis' career isn't finished. Most likely, it's not over in New Orleans. It was a small sampling. But was it enough for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to turn elsewhere in 2022?

We shall see.

Possible Targets for Winston: Saints, Pittsburgh, Giants, and WFT

Read More Saints News