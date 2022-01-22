How Many Other “Pittsfield’s” do you think there are in the United States

We have heard over and over again that affordable housing can be difficult to come by in some southern Berkshire County towns. As featured in several talk show interviews with Construct Inc. and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire, there are long waiting lists. In addition, many folks can't afford to live in some south Berkshire County towns. I remember in one interview, it was mentioned that some folks have to drive from other counties (between 30 minutes and an hour) to come to work while others at times will sleep in their vehicles after work so the long trek doesn't have to be made. Even though some may not realize it, there is what is called 'hidden homelessness' in the southern Berkshires. Individuals and families living in temporary situations (couch surfing) isn't an unusual thing to hear.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO