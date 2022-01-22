ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, VT

How Many Other “Pittsfield’s” do you think there are in the United States

By Scott
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s play the “How Many Do You Think” game! After looking up the local weather forecast for Pittsfield, I noticed there were a lot more than one. I knew there we probably a few but “How Many Do You Think” were listed?. According to...

live959.com

Comments / 1

Related
Live 95.9

Massachusetts 911 Department Providing Important Silent Call Info (image)

Each month, we conduct an on-air chat with Berkshire County District Attorney, Andrea Harrington at our Great Barrington location. The interviews revolve around the latest happenings in the Berkshires. Topics include the uptick in fatal drug overdoses in Berkshire County, racial disparities, and/or if the local court system is able to host in-person trials, just to name a few.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, IL
City
Pittsfield, IL
State
Maine State
City
Pittsfield, VT
Local
Illinois Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, VT
Pittsfield, IL
Government
City
Concord, IL
Live 95.9

50 States Ranked in Order of Drunkenness, Where Did Massachusetts Land?

Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases. In fact, Massachusetts is home to what are believed to be the oldest bars in the United States like the Green Dragon Tavern which dates back to 1654, or Warren Tavern in Charlestown which was the first building to be erected in Charlestown after the British burned the whole town during the Battle of Bunker Hill in June of 1775.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

If You Want A Job, Head Over To Massachusetts + The Berkshires

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep a grip on us, there have been plenty of scenarios where working Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates and that is unfortunate in many ways. This practice has been deemed "The Great Resignation" as a reluctance in returning to work is still rampant, but that is NOT the case here in The Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

13 Famous Authors That Are Buried In Massachusetts

There are so many wonderful authors that are associated with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. From Herman Melville to Norman Mailer, Massachusetts has served as the inspiration for so many classic literary works. Now, this may be a rather macabre subject, but Massachusetts is not only a place where so many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

11 Great Places in the Great Barrington Area to Learn Parallel Parking

We all can remember back to our youth when having the privilege to drive was exciting. Do you remember sitting in those driver's ed classes? Back when I was taking the classes in Northern Berkshire County, our class would not only learn from a live teacher and books, but I remember watching some very dated, out-of-style actors and actresses learn to drive on good old-fashioned VHS tapes. It definitely made for fun times.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geotarget Com#Pittsfield Maine#Wikipedia#Pittsfield New Hampshire#Township
Live 95.9

Lottery for Berkshire Home Open to Those in Need of Affordable Housing (10 photos)

We have heard over and over again that affordable housing can be difficult to come by in some southern Berkshire County towns. As featured in several talk show interviews with Construct Inc. and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire, there are long waiting lists. In addition, many folks can't afford to live in some south Berkshire County towns. I remember in one interview, it was mentioned that some folks have to drive from other counties (between 30 minutes and an hour) to come to work while others at times will sleep in their vehicles after work so the long trek doesn't have to be made. Even though some may not realize it, there is what is called 'hidden homelessness' in the southern Berkshires. Individuals and families living in temporary situations (couch surfing) isn't an unusual thing to hear.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Live 95.9

Cannabis Tax Revenue Growing. Weed Blows Past Alcohol Tax Revenue in Massachusetts

With the help locally of thriving cannabis dispensaries from Great Barrington to Pittsfield to North Adams, excise tax revenue from cannabis has now surpassed the excise tax revenue from the sale of alcohol in Massachusetts according to a report by WCVB-TV in Boston. Figures from the Mass Department of Revenue show a slight increase of excise tax revenue on booze halfway through this fiscal year to $51 million dollars. Blowing past that number is the excise tax from weed that is in excess of $74 million for the same time period according to the WCVB-TV report.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Eight Delicious Foods Massachusetts is Famous For

The great state of Massachusetts is famous for a lot of things. From historical events from American Revolution to sports teams dynasties, over-the-top accents, and over-aggressive drivers we've got a little reputation. But as a Massachusetts resident, one of my favorite points of pride are some of the unique delicacies...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Frigid Berkshire Temps Could Mess Up One of Your Essential Assets if Ignored

Christmas is long in the rearview mirror and we are currently in the dead of winter. Depending on the day, here in Massachusetts, we are dealing with some pretty frigid temperatures. Plus, with the wind blowing snow around, it feels like a downright igloo at times. I'm usually good about walking four to six days a week but with the recent temperatures in Berkshire County, it's been a bear for me to muster up the motivation.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Back With A Bang! Pittsfield’s 4th Of July Parade Returns!

Back With a Bang! That’s what the Pittsfield Parade Committee has chosen as the theme for the 2022 Fourth of July Parade. The 2022 theme makes sense... The theme just makes so much sense... It’s simple, easy to build around in terms of float ideas and music as well as general parade planning. We want to make this particular parade extra special for the community as a way of saying 'thank you' for sticking together through this time of difficulty as well as for their tremendous support they’ve shown for previous parades. ~ Parade Committee President Peter Marchetti.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Fond Memories of One of Berkshire County’s Finest, Dave Wixsom (photos)

Learning the recent news of Dave Wixsom's passing was a shot in the heart. My thoughts and prayers go out to Dave's wife Joan and the rest of Dave and Joan's family. This is a difficult one to accept. The best thing I can do to cope with Dave's passing is to think back and share the fond memories and experiences I had with Dave in and outside of work. Dave was a great co-worker, man, and friend.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy