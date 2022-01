There comes a time in the life of many an indie rock band where they’ll face a dilemma of whether or not to take the leap over to a major label. And with matters of contracts and large sums of money, it’s not always an easy one, often a question of resources versus independence, financial security versus creative freedom. It doesn’t always work out; there are some albums we might never see reissued, and there are others that might not ever be released in the first place. But then again, some of the artists once associated with being the standard bearers of underground music—like Sonic Youth or The Flaming Lips—ended up with multi-decade tenures on a major. While sometimes the combination of left-field talent and big industry resources don’t always result in something great, there’s a long lineage of major label debuts that represent a major turning point for a band. Here are 10 of our favorites.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO