Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Abir Kara (Yamina) is as right-wing as they come: a restaurateur, he has organized some 3,000 small business owners against excessive regulation and bureaucracy in Israel under the folksy name “I am Shulman,” recalling a 1950s criminal named Mordechai Shulman who used to eat in coffee shops and leave without paying, creating the popular adage, “Shulman will pay.” And so, “I am Shulman,” means the burden of paying for the government’s excesses eventually falls on us. Kara supports cuts in the public sector, and in particular cuts in the salaries of its senior executives and a reduction in the number of civil servants. He believes in a free market and private initiative. Like I said, a more traditional right-winger you won’t find, which is why Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett offered him a spot on his party slate.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 DAYS AGO