Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14907.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The latest Office Insider Preview Build includes an improved coauthoring error recovery experience, allowing you to go back to a connected state after experiencing coauthoring errors. You’ll also be able to send mail from proxy accounts by choosing the desired outgoing address. With the latest Office Insider Build installed, Windows users will be able to get benefit from AutoComplete functionality, which automatically compares the text typed in a cell to all items in the dropdown list and displays only the items that match. The update also includes a ton of bug fixes.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO