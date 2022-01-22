Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the next N64 game on Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Games – News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelda: Majora's Mask is the next N64 game on Switch Online + Expansion Pack

By Halsey Cohen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is 2000’s The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. The N64 game was a sequel to Ocarina of Time and has an overall more mature tone than its predecessor. Nintendo makes on Twitter Majora’s Mask was...

Collider

How 'Majora's Mask' Is the Survival Horror Game of the 'Legend of Zelda' Universe

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was first released in 2000, and since then it’s become a classic among fans of the franchise. It was first released for the Nintendo 64, and has been re-released for a variety of platforms, including the Gamecube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS, and soon it’s going to reach the newest generation of Nintendo consoles too, via the Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription model. The game borrowed fairly heavily from its 1998 predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, in terms of gameplay, graphics, and musical scoring. However, there was a newfound darkness threaded through Majora’s Mask that was previously absent from most titles in the franchise. This made Majora’s Mask into a turning point among Legend of Zelda games, and its popularity possibly impacted the course of games yet to come.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Everyone on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite can now download a divisive N64 game that's a cult classic to some, but to others is better left to yesteryear. A couple of weeks ago, the Nintendo eShop leaked that a remaster of this game was coming today, and today it was released.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Terraria is the next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials title

The sandbox-game Terraria is the game that will be made available under Nintendo’s Game Trial part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. From January 26th until February 1st, you’ll be able to play the game for free. Should you like it, you can buy it and continue your progress. There’s no discount listed on the eShop yet, but usually, they’ll be discounted when games go on sale. At the moment, it’s sitting at $59.95 AUD. It doesn’t go on sale too often, so this could be the time to pounce.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Banjo-Kazooie Joining Switch Online Expansion Pack January 20th

Nintendo has announced the launch date for the original Banjo-Kazooie on the Switch Online Expansion Pack. Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to play the bear and bird’s first adventure on their Switch from January 20th 2022. Nintendo has also uploaded a trailer for the game which you can find below:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Rare celebrates Banjo-Kazooie launching on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The legendary Nintendo 64 3D platformer from Rare, Banjo Kazooie, which was released to acclaim in 1998 is currently available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Now the Microsoft owned studio, which is part of Xbox Game Studios, have published a new article on their official blog by Rare designer Leigh Loveday who has written a few words about bringing the game to Switch which he said the team were “immensely pleased” about doing.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Switch Online’s N64 input lag is improving, it’s claimed

The recent update to Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 app has also improved the emulator’s input lag, it’s been claimed. When Banjo-Kazooie was added to the service last week, it came with a version 1.2 update for the app’s N64 emulator, which fixed some of the graphical issues players had been experiencing in games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: MVG Takes A Closer Look At Nintendo Switch Online's N64 Update

Last week, Nintendo added Banjo-Kazooie to the Switch Online Expansion Pack tier. In addition to this, it seems N64 emulation has received an update - and one of the fixes spotted was tied to water and fog in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Game developer and YouTuber 'MVG'...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Yakuza director opens new studio after leaving Sega – Gaming – News

Toshihiro Nagoshi, Director of All Yakuza Games and former CEO of Sega, has opened a new studio. It’s called Nagoshi Studio and it’s funded by the Chinese game company NetEase. Details of upcoming games have not been announced. Nagoshi has hired several Sega veterans who have also worked...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

The Elder Scrolls Online’s Next Expansion Adventure Features A Never-Before-Seen World...And A Card Game

Today, Bethesda offered Elder Scrolls Online players a look at what’s in store for 2022 during the Global Reveal stream. This year, the game’s story will take players to the island paradise of High Isle located in the Systres Archipelago, inspired by the Mediterranean. It’s the home of the Bretons, a nation filled with medieval culture and architecture and descendants of both humans and elves. Yes, there will be big castles and the kind of tournament grounds where knightly competitions take place. There will also be politics – or rather “political intrigue”. High Isle attracts that sort of thing, being a place where some might want to hold conferences, particularly peace talks intended to end the Three Banners War. It’s not all knights and polite politics in High Isle, though. After all, where you have high society and a social elite, you also have backstabbing and plenty of people willing to do what it takes to get their way.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Could Smyths Toys restock consoles soon?

Update: Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda have yet to drop stock this month. Could they restock before February? Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though...
