Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the next N64 game on Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Games – News

Today, Bethesda offered Elder Scrolls Online players a look at what’s in store for 2022 during the Global Reveal stream. This year, the game’s story will take players to the island paradise of High Isle located in the Systres Archipelago, inspired by the Mediterranean. It’s the home of the Bretons, a nation filled with medieval culture and architecture and descendants of both humans and elves. Yes, there will be big castles and the kind of tournament grounds where knightly competitions take place. There will also be politics – or rather “political intrigue”. High Isle attracts that sort of thing, being a place where some might want to hold conferences, particularly peace talks intended to end the Three Banners War. It’s not all knights and polite politics in High Isle, though. After all, where you have high society and a social elite, you also have backstabbing and plenty of people willing to do what it takes to get their way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO