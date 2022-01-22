ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Review: Tantura Remembers a Village, Stolen and Buried

By Dan Mecca
 6 days ago

Perhaps the most harrowing thing in Tantura, a striking documentary from Alon Schwarz, is the nervous laughter that slips out of the mouths of old men allegedly complicit in a massacre decades earlier. They snicker and smirk at the suggestion of their malice, either convinced they were justified or blinded by...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: Piggy Review

It’s the height of summer in a scenic Spanish village, and Sara (Laura Galán) should be out soaking up the sun and swooning over crushes like other teens her age. Instead, she spends her days hidden away in the family butcher shop, trying to keep raw meat from oozing on her textbooks.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mission’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Not everything I know about the logistics of Mormon missions comes from the musical The Book of Mormon — but enough of what I know comes from Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s Broadway smash that throughout Tania Anderson’s documentary The Mission, I broke into “I Believe” on more than a few occasions. It happens that The Book of Mormon is actually a good deal more specific about Mormon beliefs and practices than The Mission, which is either going to make you more or less interested in The Mission. The documentary is closer to Boys State with a faint whiff...
RELIGION
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Nothing Compares, All That Breathes, Tantura

On their face, stories concerning a controversial 1990s pop star, three Indian men dedicating their lives to saving birds, and a decades-old massacre shouldn’t connect, but such is the unpredictability of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Political unrest connects these three films. Unlikely heroes populate them. And each is more inspiring, more intimate, than the last.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fire of Love Review – Sundance 2022

Japan: it’s the home of countless natural wonders and a burgeoning Mecca of cultural exports. It is also home to some of the most notable volcanoes on Earth. One of it’s most famous volcanoes, Mount Mihara, an active volcano off the coast of Honshu Japan, might be best known for a string of death by volcano suicide attempts in the 1920s and 30s, and later on as the prison cell for silver screen monster legend, Godzilla. About 1,000km to the west of Mount Mihara lies another volcano of note. It is known as Mt. Unzen, a towering stratovolcano whose violent eruption in the year of 1991 took the lives of Katia and Maurice Kraftt, vulcanology’s rock star power-couple and subjects of this documentary, Fire of Love.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Descendant Follows a Community’s Search for Truth and Reconciliation

Over half a century after international slave trade was abolished in the United States, Timothy Meaher made a bet that he could transport a ship of captives from Africa to the Alabama coast. As owner of the ship The Clotilda, following the 1860 voyage which brought 110 people from West Africa to Mobile, Meaher covered up his crimes (which could have brought him to death) by burning and sinking the vessel. More than 150 years later, Mobile’s Africatown community––made up of direct descendants whose ancestors were ripped away from their lives of freedom––are searching for truth and closure as the remnants of the slave ship remained a buried mystery. As captured in Margaret Brown’s intimate, powerful documentary Descendant, the quest for answers and the story of how this overlooked community has been marginalized throughout history has ripples far beyond a sunken ship.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: The Territory is a Collaborative Work of Preservation

There are about 180 Uru-eu-wau-wau people left in the Brazilian Amazon. This community lives off the land, protecting the Amazon from deforestation, constant threats of violence, and an expanding base of anti-Indigenous sentiment, streaming from the far-right emboldened by President Jair Bolsonaro. Over three years, filmmaker Alex Pritz spent time with these native Brazilians for The Territory, a collaborative, vérité documentary that’s both engaging and terrifying. Pritz even hands over the camera to the Uru-eu-wau-wau at one point, as the group closes their borders and prepares for an ongoing fight to preserve their land.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Emergency Review – Sundance 2022

The opening night of Sundance brings with it much anticipation and an unlimited potential for surprise. The honor of opening the festival has been given to some of the greatest Sundance hits of all time, ranging from Whiplash to last year’s breakout smash CODA. Emergency, directed by Carey Williams...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’: Sundance Review

Sierra Pettengill’s impressive archival doc traces the recent history of America’s militarised response to unrest. Dir: Sierra Pettengill. US. 2022. 91 mins. In the mid-1960s, American cities experienced a wave of unrest, prompting the federal government to seek answers for what was causing such violent uprisings. The incisive documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. soberly catalogues what happened next, drawing from archival footage shot either for broadcast television or by the US government to illustrate how systemic racism and increasing police militarisation contributed to a growing inequality within the country. Although Sierra Pettengill’s film will perhaps be most notable for its inclusion of startling scenes from Riotsvilles, model towns built by the US Army to train for actual riots, there’s much here to consider about the American worship of law enforcement and demonisation of dissent.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Klondike is a White-Knuckle Look at Life During Wartime

Klondike is a funny title for this harrowing, at times absurdist Ukrainian war drama, set as conflict with Russia began to spike in 2014. Referring as it does to the Klondike Gold Rush (the setting for Chaplin’s famous silent comedy), we could expect the resonance of two historical events to overlap, or at least sense a link between the actual subject and the analogy. But any gold in the grey expanse of the febrile Donbas region, where Klondike‘s set, is nary to be found: the landscape seems only dotted with cows and convoys of surface-to-air missiles. Perhaps it’s just a red herring designed to mock the idea of attributing meaning, which is what the shellshocked or aggressive characters in this film are also scrabbling to do, to no avail.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: A House Made of Splinters is a Fraught Portrait of War-Torn Children

A handful of moments in Simon Lereng Wilmont’s documentary A House Made of Splinters made me feel I’d accepted an invitation best declined. One such instance involves a young Ukrainian girl, Eva, whose phone call with her alcoholic mother is recorded from both ends. We hear Eva’s mother, who had previously been missing for multiple days on another bender, plead with her daughter to flee the shelter that took her in while her mother’s custody case was prepared in court. Once processed, Eva’s mother may lose custody, and Eva would then be sent to live in an orphanage. The phone call is devastating—we witness this child forced into a premature position of maturity as her mother breaks into a million pieces. Eva, however, does not collapse into tears. She maintains composure while her mother has a tantrum that, were the roles properly reversed, Eva would be having over some childhood frivolity. Instead Eva only quietly hangs up the phone on her not-quite-parent, both their futures ever in limbo.
THEATER & DANCE
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Resurrection is a Stomach-Churning Psychological Thriller That Turns Silly

Not all is well from the opening scenes of Andrew Semans’ Resurrection, based on his own Black List-charting script, which begins as a chilly, slick workplace and mother-daughter drama before exploding into a stomach-churning psychological thriller. Though its preposterous narrative ends up getting into rather silly territory that obfuscates its initial, more pertinent thematic ideas, the film is another stellar showcase for the immense talent of Rebecca Hall. One also can’t entirely fault the director for following through and taking his rather illogically extreme set-up to its most logically absurd conclusion.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Hatching Review – Sundance 2022

Most people around the world would fail spectacularly if asked to list five Finnish films on the spot. It is a country whose film industry tends too often to get overshadowed by that of its neighbors. To the west, there’s Sweden, a country that gave us Ingar Bergman, Let The Right One In and all those Stieg Larsson Girl with the Never-Ending Sequels films. To the south, we have Poland, a country that gave us not only Janusz Kamiński, but also Krzysztof Kieślowski, a director whose Three Colours trilogy are a rite of passage for prospective film students all over the world. It’s hard to stand out in a crowd when you’re being overlooked by your Scandinavian neighbors. However, sometimes a film comes out that is so interesting and so gripping, that it just refuses to be ignored. Case in point, the 2022 adventure-horror film Hatching.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Dual Stretches Its Premise to a Melancholic Plateau

Dual, Riley Stearns’ third feature following Faults and The Art of Self-Defense, establishes its endgame within the first five minutes. Opening on a split football field with two small sets of audiences in its bleachers, the dark comedy watches as two young men, doppelgängers, fight to the death under lights and TV cameras usually set for a high school state championship game. The double wins, killing his original form, setting the table for the following 95-minute story.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: 892 is a Modest Adaptation of a Veteran’s Real-Life Nightmare

Following on the heels of his impressive turn in Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega does noble work in 892, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Boyega stars as Brian Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old Marine veteran who held a bank hostage in order to get a disability check from the Department of Veterans Affairs he was owed. The amount was eight-hundred and ninety-two dollars.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Babysitter is a Dated But Ambitious Comedy of Bad Manners

A comedy of (bad) manners, Monia Chokri’s Babysitter plays with myriad interesting themes, ranging from toxic masculinity to post-postpartum depression but ultimately can’t fully sustain itself. Playing in the Midnight section at Sundance, the film has some horror undertones but generally doesn’t nearly check any box. It tries its hand at satire, supernatural horror, broad comedy, and ethereal lyricism. Perhaps some of these themes might work for a more focused short film, but this feature throws everything its got into a blender with only mild restraint from a character who proves (not surprisingly) to not be as woke in private as he is in public.
MOVIES
The Stranger

Sundance Review: The Irresistible Call of Sirens

This weekend, Northwest Film Forum is screening several films—including this one!—as part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival's Satellite Screen program. Learn more about the program here. Laugh till it hurts at this outrageous camp comedy the NYTimes calls “Wickedly funny!”. At first glance, I expected Rita...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Nanny Brings Horror to the Immigrant Story with Atmospheric, Disquieting Tension

With Nanny, Nikyatu Jusu presents a more haunting depiction of the American Dream. Her feature debut nods to Ousmane Sembène’s seminal Black Girl while distilling the trials her parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone, endured as Jusu grew up in Atlanta—a mix of domestic drama and frightening images to make us fellow outsiders in a suffocatingly insular world.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Speak No Evil is a Terrifying, Unforgettable, Deeply Unsettling Danish Thriller

Speak No Evil is terrifying, shocking, and deeply, deeply unsettling. There’s no getting around the upset factor. Audiences who catch this Sundance entry from Denmark should be warned: this one’s gonna hurt. The latest from Christian Tafdrup has the brutal shock value of George Sluizer’s The Vanishing and gut-punching, visceral impact of Haneke’s Funny Games. Speak No Evil does not reach the level of ingenuity and freshness found in those similarly potent antecedents. But what it lacks in originality is compensated in chilling execution.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: All That Breathes Takes a Powerful Cinematic Approach to Capture Climate Change

There’s no scarcity of documentaries on climate change; at the most recent Cannes Film Festival there was even a new program strand entitled “Cinema for the Climate” just to keep up with this ever-expanding genre. It was there Rahul Jain unveiled Invisible Demons, which took viewers into the air polluted streets of Delhi, where heatwaves and rapid floods have become commonplace. It largely focused on a journalist’s attempts to get local politicians to address the crisis and make changes. Her attempts were, depressingly and unsurprisingly, futile.
MOVIES

