Lily Collins Brings Back ’60s Mod-Fashion in a Printed Coat and Blue Peep-Toe Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
 6 days ago
Lily Collins gives a lesson in how to wear vintage-inspired garments.

The “Emily in Paris” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed the actress in a ‘60s mod-inspired outfit that feels very modern. For the ensemble — worn in the hit show for Emily’s trip to Saint-Tropez — Collins donned a white coat that incorporated green, brown, yellow and white squares. She accessorized with a brown and yellow belt that matched the coat and a yellow and white square handbag that unified her look perfectly.

For her footwear, Collins opted for a pair of blue peep-toe sandals that helped ground the getup with an accenting pop of color. The heels also featured a white bow on the front for a little extra flair.

Collings has a trendy yet classic fashion aesthetic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing printed separates, cozy sweaters, bold outerwear, flowy dresses and functional loungewear that all have her signature Collins flair. On the footwear front, Collins typically slips her feet into boots , sandals, active sneakers, height-defying platforms and pumps that all tie her attire together seamlessly.

When she graces a red carpet, she wears beautiful creations from brands like Valentino, AZ Factory, Ronald van der Kemp and Ulyana Sergeenko. She has an affinity for glittery dresses and structured gowns that make eye-catching statements.

Flip through the gallery to see Collins’ red carpet fashion evolution: from cute teen to bona fide movie star.

Pop on a pair of blue sandals for a fun, colorful outfit.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Picoux Lambskin Kitten-Heel Sandals, $795 .

CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Comet Pumps, $699 .

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Camellia Pleated Bow Heel with Ankle Strap, $395 .

