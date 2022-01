Highly Recommended ***** Due to health conditions, I had to wait a full week before experiencing the Chicago Premiere of “The Moors”, a charming 100 plus minutes of sheer theatrical magic. The show is both dark and comical. Written by Jen Silverman and smoothly directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald, you will find yourself brought into the story of two spinster sisters, trying to work out the remaining years of their lives will be. They also have a Mastiff ( Guy Van Swearingen is hilarious in this role) who is looking at being noticed and finding love.. During the play, which unravels several stories, cleverly designed to interact, he does meet his love. She is a Moor-Hen ( played to perfection by Dado).

