CBB (767) Delaware at (768) Towson 7:00pm EST - Jan 27/2022. The PLAY: Delaware +5.0 (-110) Towson just defeated Delaware Monday night on the Blue Hens home court. The hosts had a very rough shooting night with their three balls, normally something they do at an above average rate. The line on this game opened higher than I thought it would and immediately got tagged, But I still see good reason to back the visiting dog in the quick turnaround revenge spot. Expecting this one to be a tight skirmish but I am comfortable at +4 or better with Delaware.

