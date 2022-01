It’s no secret that many Americans view their country in high regard and have a sizable amount of pride in their country. Patriotism is among the most defining aspects of American society, with one of the many reasons that people argue that America is a great nation being due to our robust economy and innovative ability. While it is true that the economy of the United States is the largest in the world — and most of the major technological companies were founded and continue to be located in the US — that economic development and innovation is lacking in one key area: infrastructure.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO