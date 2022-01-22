ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Bill seeks to criminalize use or sale of fake vaccine cards

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
COVID-19 vaccine In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo, File)

OLYMPIA, Wash, — A lawmaker in Washington state wants to make it a crime to use or sell a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Northwest News Network reports that the measure, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, would make it a misdemeanor to use a forged or falsified COVID-19 vaccination document. It would also make it a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine to sell or transfer false COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The state of New York has a similar law on the books.

King County, the state’s most populous, requires proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to eat at bars and restaurants or go to venues like gyms and theaters. Statewide, vaccination verification or a negative test is required to attend large indoor and outdoor gatherings.

5d ago

Everybody needs to stop paying taxes, We need to stop the thieving. We pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. For what? Washington to look like Tijuana. And the taxes keep piling on. I don’t know about anybody else, But I’m still paying for taxes for services that haven’t been provided since the beginning of the pandemic!!

carl harrison
6d ago

as the law stands in Washington it's okay to burn down buildings that require you to have a vaccination card

Kathy Kiehn
6d ago

But steal someone's ID and all is good. won't get into trouble for that. Won't get into trouble either if you vote lllegally.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

State trooper who quit over vaccine mandate dies

A Washington State Patrol trooper who quit over the state’s vaccine mandate, has died. Robert LaMay went viral after posting his final sign-off online. In the post, he had some choice words for Governor Jay Inslee. State Patrol Chief John Batiste released a statement saying:. “I am deeply saddened...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

US Consulate warns Los Cabos hospital preys on Americans

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The U.S. government is warning Americans to avoid a hospital at a Mexican beach destination, following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. More than 100,000 U.S. tourists arrive to Los...
U.S. POLITICS
Jesse Salomon
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Arriving just hours after a Pennsylvania bridge collapse, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his trip to Pittsburgh. Standing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Problematic post promotes COVID-19 spread at North Sound bar

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Vessel Taphouse, a North Sound bar known for its pirate decor, live music, and plenty of wine and beer, is walking the plank after it offered a discount on a social media post to guests who would attend an upcoming concert — if guests could prove they have COVID-19. “I was appalled,” says Johnny Angel.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

US East Coast battens down the hatches ahead of blizzard

BOSTON — (AP) — Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the U.S. East Coast ahead of a storm expected to drop heavy, fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Officials from Virginia to Massachusetts...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Court throws Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law into doubt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A court declared Friday that Pennsylvania's expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on the practice after former President Donald Trump began baselessly attacked it as rife with fraud in his 2020 reelection campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ottawa police get reinforcements as anti-vax convoy arrives

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Police in Canada’s capital have called in reinforcements as a planned anti-vaccine mandate protest began to swell in numbers. Several thousand people are expected in Ottawa as part of group demanding an end to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Some of the group’s leaders are calling for a peaceful event, but statements from some associated with the group have included threats of violence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

