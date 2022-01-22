Working 4 You: Little Rock police to release some documents on Chief Keith Humphrey weeks after he fired gun at suspected shooter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock says it will move forward releasing some documents related to the police chief after receiving an opinion from the state attorney general’s office.

In an email Friday, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said some documents may be subject to release, however, she lacked enough information to provide an opinion.

Working 4 You sent several requests under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act to the Little Rock Police Department for Chief Keith Humphrey’s training records, weapon qualifications and other documents.

The requests stem from the chief firing his gun at a suspected shooter on New Year’s Eve.

Little Rock city attorney Tom Carpenter and the police department denied the release of the records, with Carpenter saying the Arkansas State Police and the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office consider the records part of an ongoing investigation.

At the request of Working 4 You and others, Carpenter requested the Arkansas Attorney General’s opinion on whether to release documents under the open-records law.

“I believe the prosecutor’s concerns and request are beyond your consideration as a custodian or my authority to review,” Rutledge said in her opinion.

While not having specific records in hand, Rutledge agreed that some documents may not be available for release due to the state’s ongoing criminal investigation.

In a late Friday afternoon email, Carpenter informed the mayor, city manager, police chief and city directors that the Little Rock Police Department should compile the requested records and begin redacting what is not subject to release.

“I believe it prudent to notify the Prosecuting Attorney and Arkansas State Police what the city intends to disclose, including a redacted copy of the documents in question, and move forward with disclosure,” Carpenter said in the email.

Carpenter told city officials that if the prosecutor or state police wish to stop the documents from being released, then they would have to file a court order.

During a Board of Directors meeting earlier this month, Carpenter expressed concerns related to withholding certain documents.

“I think you all are at risk, personally and as the city, because we are withholding things that seem to clearly be subject to release under FOI,” he said.

Police officials have not answered whether Humphrey was wearing a bodycam at the time he fired his gun.

When another officer shot someone last May, the LRPD released footage of the shooting about a week after it happened, though prosecutors said they were not consulted prior.

The city spent nearly a million dollars to buy the body cameras back in 2020, and they were deployed under Humphrey’s watch.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said last week that special agents were still conducting the criminal investigation and the case file had yet to be sent to the prosecutor’s office for a review.

Humphrey was placed on paid leave following the shooting, but the mayor announced the chief’s return to active duty on January 12.

The criminal and internal investigations will continue, the mayor said.

