Obituaries

George Graham Poynor, Jr. of Clayton on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Age 53. Husband of 2 years to Lisa Marie (nee Reynolds) Poynor. Father of Tyler Poynor, Courtney Poynor, John R. Whartenby (Kate), and Victoria Whartenby. Step-father of Sarah Lingle, Jake Whartenby, and Jesse Whartenby. Grandfather of John Charles Whartenby, Allison R. Whartenby, Julian J. Messer, and Charlie Poynor. Son of George G. Poynor, Sr. (Diana Williams) and the late Louise Herrmann. Step-son of Sandy Poynor. Brother of Debbie Gross, John Poynor, Rainer Gross, Donna Way, the late Hans Gross, and the late Heinz Gross.
