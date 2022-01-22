ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Obituaries

By Geoff Baker
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Read the latest on the deaths...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
jewishaz.com

Milestone - Obituary

Ruthann Perlmutter left us peacefully on Shabbat morning, Jan. 8, after a full and meaningful life. She had been a Prescott resident for 34 years, arriving after the death of her beloved husband, Nathan Perlmutter. Born in Brooklyn on Feb. 9, 1924, to Sarah and Harry Osofsky, immigrant Jewish parents...
PRESCOTT, AZ
thenjsentinel.com

GEORGE GRAHAM POYNOR – Obituary

George Graham Poynor, Jr. of Clayton on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Age 53. Husband of 2 years to Lisa Marie (nee Reynolds) Poynor. Father of Tyler Poynor, Courtney Poynor, John R. Whartenby (Kate), and Victoria Whartenby. Step-father of Sarah Lingle, Jake Whartenby, and Jesse Whartenby. Grandfather of John Charles Whartenby, Allison R. Whartenby, Julian J. Messer, and Charlie Poynor. Son of George G. Poynor, Sr. (Diana Williams) and the late Louise Herrmann. Step-son of Sandy Poynor. Brother of Debbie Gross, John Poynor, Rainer Gross, Donna Way, the late Hans Gross, and the late Heinz Gross.
CLAYTON, NJ
The Guardian

Letter: Anthony Smith obituary

Maggie Brown’s obituary of Anthony Smith refers to his brilliance as a fundraiser. As deputy curator of the British Film Institute’s National Film Archive under Tony’s directorship in the 1980s, I witnessed at first-hand his determined, but respectful, wooing of the cinephile J Paul Getty Jr on behalf of the BFI.
ENTERTAINMENT
gamesindustry.biz

Obituary: Paul McLaughlin

Today the UK games industry paid tribute to career artist Paul McLaughlin who died aged 57 in December. His career spanned over 30 years where he was most recently head of art for developer 22cans. He worked on titles such as Curiosity, Godus, and The Trial. Prior to serving in...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy