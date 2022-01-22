Hochul signs bill allowing absentee voting through 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday, allowing people to vote with an absentee ballot through the end of the year, due to COVID.

Democrats in the state legislature recently passed the bill, but expanding absentee voting has not been popular with New York voters.

Back in November, New Yorkers voted down a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed permanent absentee voting without any excuses.

