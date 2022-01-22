Pawtucket police arrest alleged shooting victim on several drug charges
PAWTUCKET R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have arrested an alleged shooting victim after they found drugs inside of his home.
Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, officers were called to the area of Newell Ave. and Sherman St. for a man who was shot.
The victim, who police later identified as Albertini Andrade Moreira, 23, of Pawtucket, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives said this appeared to be an isolated incident.
Police said they later executed a search warrant at Moreira’s Sherman St. home. As a result he was arrested and charged with the following:
- Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Fentanyl
- Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Amphetamine
- Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Cocaine
- Obstruction of an officer during the execution of their duty
Police said Moreira is at the hospital in custody and is expected to be arraigned by a bail commissioner.
