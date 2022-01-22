Pawtucket police arrest alleged shooting victim on several drug charges

PAWTUCKET R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have arrested an alleged shooting victim after they found drugs inside of his home.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, officers were called to the area of Newell Ave. and Sherman St. for a man who was shot.

The victim, who police later identified as Albertini Andrade Moreira, 23, of Pawtucket, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

Police said they later executed a search warrant at Moreira’s Sherman St. home. As a result he was arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Fentanyl

Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Amphetamine

Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Cocaine

Obstruction of an officer during the execution of their duty

Police said Moreira is at the hospital in custody and is expected to be arraigned by a bail commissioner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.