ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police arrest alleged shooting victim on several drug charges

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qBEs_0dt0FsMr00

PAWTUCKET R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have arrested an alleged shooting victim after they found drugs inside of his home.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, officers were called to the area of Newell Ave. and Sherman St. for a man who was shot.

The victim, who police later identified as Albertini Andrade Moreira, 23, of Pawtucket, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

Police said they later executed a search warrant at Moreira’s Sherman St. home. As a result he was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Fentanyl
  • Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Amphetamine
  • Manufacture-possession-delivery with intent Cocaine
  • Obstruction of an officer during the execution of their duty

Police said Moreira is at the hospital in custody and is expected to be arraigned by a bail commissioner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Drugs#R I#Public Safety#Wpri#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately

An attorney for one of the three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights suggested Friday that the department’s training is inadequate when it comes to intervening when a colleague is using excessive force and that new recruits are told to obey their senior officers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy