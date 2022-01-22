ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Taglines Revealed

By Stephanie Downs
Cover picture for the articleAhead of the newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bravo has shared the cast's taglines! Entertainment Tonight shared the taglines for all of the Housewives for Season 12. All of the cast members from Season 11 are set to return, with the cast including Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs,...

Really?
6d ago

😂😂😂 none of these “Real Housewives” are real! They are spoiled brats with money. Real housewives keep house, shop, cook, clean, raise their own children and work either outside the home and / or be very involved in school activities and sports. That’s a real housewife!

Pretty Feet
6d ago

I've never seen breast implants as wrong as Teresa's are. She looks like she took round water balloons filled them up and stuck them under her skin.

Mxm
6d ago

These shows are nothing but drunken screaming women wouldn’t watch

