ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Persona 4 Golden Won't Be Compatible With Steam Deck

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PC port of Persona 4 Golden, which was released back in 2020, won't be compatible with Valve's upcoming Steam Deck platform. Earlier this week, a list of games that will be compatible with the Steam Deck at launch started to appear online. And while numerous titles will be playable on...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Call of Duty down: Vangard and Warzone down on PS5 and other platforms

Call of Duty games have been hit by a technical problems that have left gamers unable to play.Activision said it was experiencing “connectivity issues” and was investigating the incident. Players said they had been kicked out of games or found themselves unable to get into them in the first place.Three games in the series – Black Ops II, Vanguard and Warzone – are all affected, Activision said.The problems come just days after Microsoft announced that it would be buying Call of Duty parent company Activision Blizzard, in a deal worth $68 billion. That has led to speculation about whether games such...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for February Could Be Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for the month of February. This should change this week, and next week, on February 1, the games should roll out. Ahead of the official reveal, we may already know what one of these free games is. The information doesn't come the way of a leak or an industry insider like it usually does, but rather a simple observation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 Leak Reveals Surprise for PS5 and Xbox Series X Players

A new GTA 5 leak has revealed a new next-gen bonus Grand Theft Auto fans can look forward to on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rockstar Games has pitched the ports as an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game. So far, it hasn't really demonstrated how it's been expanded or enhanced, and with Rockstar Games committing to a release before the end of March, time is running out to demonstrate this, unless, of course, the game is going to be delayed, which some rumors have suggested is exactly what's going to happen. That said, while Rockstar Games still isn't talking about the next-gen versions of the game in an official capacity, a new leak has given Grand Theft Auto fans something to chew on as they wait for an official update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Release Date Update Revealed by Valve

Valve has given eager fans a new update for when the Steam Deck, which is the forthcoming handheld PC manufactured by the company, will be releasing. Originally, Valve had intended to begin shipping out Steam Deck units to those who pre-ordered the platform in late 2021. However, due to shipping and manufacturing constraints that arose, this release date had to be pushed back into early 2022. Luckily, thanks to this new update, we now know when units will begin to ship out around the globe.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persona 4#Valve#Steam Deck
windowsreport.com

Steam Deck is coming soon and it is official – Valve announces

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Valve estimates that the first players will soon have access to the new Valve...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Steam Deck is absolutely releasing in Feb, unless reasons

If you were hoping to get your hands on Valve's futuristic handheld console in 2021, the company dropped some bad news for you near the end of the year. Valve noted that, thanks to "global supply chain issues" and "material shortages", the Steam Deck would be delayed into February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Valve's Steam Deck is set to ship on time

(Pocket-lint) - Gamers rejoice! Valve has made the grand announcement that the Steam Deck is ready to ship. The company's handheld console is seemingly ready to release to those who pre-ordered and will be shipped out at the end of February. This obviously comes after the previous launch delay last...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Steam Deck still scheduled to launch next month

The Steam Deck is still on track for a February launch, Valve reaffirms. Valve recently posted an extensive blog post detailing the latest goings on surrounding the Steam Deck as the company headed into 2022. "First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time," Valve began, before adding that "global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding," it should begin shipping Steam Decks by the end of February.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NME

Steam Deck should run ‘God Of War’ at launch

The upcoming Steam Deck looks set to be capable of running big hitters at launch, including the recently released port of God Of War. The PC release of Sony’s classic launched yesterday (January 14), offering a host of upgrades over the 2018 PS4 release, including true 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, Nvidia DLSS, and customisable controls.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Valve reveals which games are verified for the Steam Deck

With Steam Deck expected to reach the hands of customers sometime next month, Valve is publicly labeling which games will and won’t work on the mobile PC. Valve currently has four game classifications on the Steam Deck, with “verified” meaning that players will be able to play a game seamlessly, while “playable” games will require the user to make some changes. A decent number of Steam’s games will also be unsupported on the Steam Deck, namely all VR titles listed on the online games marketplace.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Adds Long-Awaited Feature Then Quickly Removes It

Yesterday, Sony seem to surprise PlayStation fans with a long-awaited PS5 feature out of nowhere. And it did, however, the feature has since been removed, well, for some. At the time of its release, there was no word from Sony about it, suggesting its addition was a mistake. Since then, and since the removal, there's still been no word from Sony, seemingly confirming this suspicion. That said, if the feature was accidentally released early, it's likely because its official rollout is imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

dbrand are cooking up something big for the Steam Deck

That shot sure looks shiny. It is of course a render and not the real thing but it gives us a small glimpse into what they could be planning with a full custom shell and joysticks. One thing is for sure - I'm going to want a little extra protection on mine, whenever I'm able to get one.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Persona 3 PC Release Date: Is a remaster coming to Steam?

Fans are hoping to see a Persona 3 PC release date after the success of Persona 4: Golden. Some more optimistic fans are hoping for a full remaster of the game on Steam, with all the content from its various versions melded together in a cohesive package. So will we see Persona 3 release on Steam? Please read below for what we know so far.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Steam Deck Verified Games Appear on Steam: Here’s the Full List of Compatible Titles

Valve has announced the first set of Steam Deck verified games and the list has some true heavy hitters of recent times like Psychonauts 2, Death Stranding and others. The company’s first handheld PC is turning out to be a great success even before it officially starts shipping. Valve has decided to choose its own Linux-based SteamOS rather than a Windows OS, raising questions about compatibility. However, Valve has assured players that they won’t face any compatibility issues and can even replace the OS completely.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

The First Batch of Games to be Steam Deck Verified are Here

The first batch of many, many more to come. With the Steam Deck set to begin shipping by the end of February, we sort of expected that we would soon see the first games to be Steam Deck Verified. Lo and behold, those first games have started to crop up.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Steam Deck: Compatibility Ratings Show Half Of Tested Games “Work flawlessly”

This is very exciting for those awaiting the Steam Deck's launch. With Valve’s Steam Deck set to launch next month, the company has been carefully combing through the Steam library to give each game a compatibility rating for the handheld PC. Logging into the Steam Database allows fans to see the list of games with an official Steam Deck rating. The list shows that about half of the Steam catalog tested so far “works flawlessly.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy