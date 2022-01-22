Persona 4 Golden Won't Be Compatible With Steam Deck

A new GTA 5 leak has revealed a new next-gen bonus Grand Theft Auto fans can look forward to on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rockstar Games has pitched the ports as an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game. So far, it hasn't really demonstrated how it's been expanded or enhanced, and with Rockstar Games committing to a release before the end of March, time is running out to demonstrate this, unless, of course, the game is going to be delayed, which some rumors have suggested is exactly what's going to happen. That said, while Rockstar Games still isn't talking about the next-gen versions of the game in an official capacity, a new leak has given Grand Theft Auto fans something to chew on as they wait for an official update.

