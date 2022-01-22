ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach walk combats human trafficking

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
The City of Boynton Beach made history Saturday with a walk to raise awareness against human trafficking.

This was the first time residents and organizations in the area came together in unity to fight against the crime. The walk took place during Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“Slavery is terrible,” said Sharon Hobbs, Pastor of Greater Saint Paul A.M.E. Church. “To keep someone enslaved sexually, even working against their will, it just hurts me. It hurts me deep inside.”

Hobbs said human trafficking is modern-day slavery.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for human trafficking. Florida also ranks third in the country.

The city of Boynton Beach has recognized this issue and is hoping to shine a light on this dark crime and change the dynamic of this community.

“We are the voice for those who cannot speak for themselves,” said Hobbs. “So as far as men and boys and girls being human trafficked, we are here to say that it’s not okay and that if we can help, we will help.”

Hobbs said she plans to have another walk in the near future to continue fighting against human trafficking in the area.

