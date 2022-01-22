Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials have announced additional dates for the distribution of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for residents.

Information on the county’s distribution schedule for the week of January 24, 2021 is below:

Date Time Location Type Monday, 1/24/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) – Catonsville, 800 S Rolling Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Drive Thru Tuesday,

1/25/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint, 7930 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21224 Drive Thru Wednesday,

1/26/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222 Walk Up Wednesday,

1/26/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133 Walk Up Wednesday, 1/26/22 4 p.m. until supplies last Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222 Drive Thru and Walk Up Thursday, 1/27/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131 Drive Thru Friday, 1/28/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Maryland State Fairgrounds – Sales Pavilion, 2200 York Road Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland 21093 Drive Thru Friday, 1/28/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Arbutus Branch855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive

Cockeysville, MD 21030 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue

Towson, MD 21286 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard

Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road

Parkville, MD 21234 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard

Perry Hall, MD 21128 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237 Walk Up Saturday, 1/22/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle

Baltimore, MD 21236 Walk Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, MD 21207 Walk Up Sunday, 1/30/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Drive Thru Sunday, 1/30/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Drive Thru

In addition, the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide COVID-19 testing clinics for the public. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest . Appointments are currently required at Baltimore County testing clinics.

Photo via Pixabay

The post Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution appeared first on Nottingham MD .