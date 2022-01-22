Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials have announced additional dates for the distribution of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for residents.
Information on the county’s distribution schedule for the week of January 24, 2021 is below:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Type
|Monday, 1/24/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) – Catonsville, 800 S Rolling Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228
|Drive Thru
| Tuesday,
1/25/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
| Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint, 7930 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21224
|Drive Thru
| Wednesday,
1/26/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222
|Walk Up
| Wednesday,
1/26/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133
|Walk Up
|Wednesday, 1/26/22
|4 p.m. until supplies last
|Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
|Drive Thru and Walk Up
|Thursday, 1/27/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131
|Drive Thru
|Friday, 1/28/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Maryland State Fairgrounds – Sales Pavilion, 2200 York Road Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland 21093
|Drive Thru
|Friday, 1/28/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Arbutus Branch855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive
Cockeysville, MD 21030
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue
Towson, MD 21286
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard
Dundalk, MD 21222
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard
Perry Hall, MD 21128
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road
Reisterstown, MD 21136
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/22/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle
Baltimore, MD 21236
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
| BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive
Woodlawn, MD 21207
|Walk Up
|Sunday, 1/30/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Drive Thru
|Sunday, 1/30/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220
|Drive Thru
In addition, the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide COVID-19 testing clinics for the public. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest . Appointments are currently required at Baltimore County testing clinics.
Photo via Pixabay
The post Baltimore County announces additional dates for rapid at-home COVID test distribution appeared first on Nottingham MD .
Comments / 0