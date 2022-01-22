Betty White thanked fans for their 'love and support over the years' and told them to 'stick around' in final video recorded before her death

Betty White delivering her final video message. Betty White/Instagram

Betty White's team has released the last video the "Golden Girls" star recorded before her death.

In the clip, White thanks fans for their "love and support over the years" and says to "stick around."

The video was meant to be posted on White's 100th birthday, but she died weeks before she could become a centenarian.

Betty White thanked her fans for being a friend in her last video message before her death.

White's team posted the video on Instagram on Friday.

"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years," the late "Golden Girls" star said in the clip. "Thank you so much, and stick around."

White's team wrote in the caption of the video that they'd originally planned to release the message on the TV legend's 100th birthday, which would have been January 17. White was just weeks shy of becoming a centenarian when she died at 99 years old on New Year's Eve.

White's death certificate revealed her cause of death was a stroke she suffered six days prior to December 31, 2021.

"She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU — her fans," White's team wrote in the caption. "She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted."

White's team also thanked fans for the funds they've raised for animal shelters and rescue organizations through the #TheBettyWhiteChallenge, an effort to raise money for animal welfare organizations that the late actress has long supported.

"It's just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #TheBettyWhiteChallenge," the caption reads. "She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone."

You can watch White's final video message, below.