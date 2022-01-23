ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

California wildfire triggers evacuations, closes highway

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 22 (Reuters) - A 1,500-acre fire near the coastal community of Big Sur, California triggered evacuations and closed part of a major highway, state and local officials said on Saturday.

The Colorado Fire, which has been active since Friday, was 5% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

A 20-mile stretch of State Highway 1, a scenic north-south route on the Pacific Coast, was closed from near the beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea to Andrew Molera State Park.

About 400 people in Monterey County were evacuated from 1,100 structures, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross said, citing county reports.

Four people and a pet stayed overnight at a shelter in a local school, the Red Cross said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Af72K_0dt0Bkh700
Wildfire burns in Rocky Point, Monterey County, California, U.S., in this handout photo taken over the night of January 21st or 22nd, 2022. DEBI LORENC/Handout via REUTERS

California has long had an active wildfire season, but in recent years, fueled at least in part by climate change, it has grown longer and more punishing.

Last year, the wildfire season started unusually early amid an ongoing drought and low reservoir levels, Cal Fire said. In January 2021 alone, the state battled 297 fires on 1,171 acres, the office said.

The Colorado Fire is the only fire listed on Cal Fire's incident list so far in 2022.

This year, California is also grappling with the Santa Ana winds. A high wind warning was in effect for the area, with possible gusts of up to 70 miles per hour (112.65 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

But winds had improved and were forecast to remain light throughout the weekend, the Red Cross said.

Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 167

Michelle Ritchie Wise
4d ago

Our country would be better off if Cali burned to the ground or fell into a giant sinkhole and washed away in the ocean!! that would make America awesome 👌

Reply(32)
46
Gonzo Dallas
4d ago

Disasterfornia. The state is just one big Irwin Allen movie. I just wish the disasters would affect LA and SF, on a massive scale, and not the nicer parts of the state with saner individuals.

Reply(2)
25
Debbie Godliman
4d ago

i live in Cali and born here. michelle you may not be. but that comment was just plain evil. what state will you be in when the world is doomed!

Reply(5)
15
Related
Reuters

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, will retire at the end of the court's current term that runs through the end of June, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint a successor who could serve for decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Hill

Pelosi says she will run for reelection in 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Virginia woman ordered to stop harassing, stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook

A California judge granted a temporary restraining order to Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company said a Virginia woman sent him hundreds of sometimes threatening messages and appeared at his condominium in Palo Alto last year, court documents show. The order barring the 45-year-old woman from harassing, stalking and...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Wildfire#The Colorado Fire#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross#Cal Fire
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy