Hockey Day Minnesota Rematch With Blackhawks

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. As the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night, all of the talk surrounding the team relates to the Aaron Dell ridiculous hit on Drake Batherson. The NHL handed down a 3 game suspension to Dell, while Batherson is expected to miss 6 weeks. A journeyman goaltender misses three games, while the Sens leading scorer is out for an extended period, that's quite the trade-off Buffalo! Let's face it, with the number of goalies on the injured list in Buffalo, at some point they will get healthy and by the time Ottawa visits Buffalo on February 17th, there is a strong chance Dell won't even be dressing as the backup goalie with the likes of Subban, Luukkonen, Tokarski, and Anderson slated to return at some point in February. Naturally, fans and media will be looking to that date in February to see if Ottawa looks for retribution.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO