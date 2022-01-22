ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey Day Minnesota Rematch With Blackhawks

 6 days ago

It's Hockey Day Minnesota with the festivities this year taking place at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato. The day begins with Edina and Andover a matchup of the top two girls high school teams un Minnesota. Next up the boys high school game features Prior Lake vs. East Grand Forks, and the...

Juggling Act

Even prior to scoring his first career hat trick to help clip the Red Wings by a score of 8-5, Dylan Strome was already starting to heat up not only offensively but also with his play without the puck and especially in the faceoff circle where he's been fairly strong all season as a much improved facet of his game at center.
VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
A Minute With Moose - Hockey Day Minnesota & More

I recorded an AWESOME conversation with Moose........and then......I got hit with COVID. So, none of this ever aired, but it was a great chat, so I thought I'd share. We discuss fashion trends for 2022, bologna face masks & Hockey Day Minnesota.
'This Is Us' star pitches series about Minnesota girls hockey to NBC

Another series about Minnesota youth hockey is in the works. DeVide Pictures, a company partly owned by "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia, has sold a script to NBC called "Hometown Saints." According to the Hollywood Reporter, the proposed series would revolve around a retired NHL player who reluctantly agrees to return to his home state of Minnesota to coach a girls' high school hockey team. Ventimiglia is not currently attached to star.
Wednesday Night Pix - 2 Plays!! (updated)

ANA/TOR - The Leafs have been off Saturday and the Ducks are on a 5 game east coast roadie, they beat Boston on Monday to start it off too! Toronto -282 is a steep price, pass for me. SJ/WASH - Both teams are struggling big time, Sharks have lost 4...
Flames/Blue Jackets Gameday

The 19-12-6 Calgary Flames are in Ohio today to play the 18-20-1 Columbus Blue Jackets at 5PM MST. The two teams hold similar records in their last ten with Calgary at 4-6-0 and Columbus at 3-7-1. The Blue Jackets are amidst a two game losing streak heading into today’s game and sit thirteen points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Their only win in the last four games has been to the Philadelphia Flyers— a team currently riding a franchise record 13 game losing streak.
Notre Dame Hockey: Minnesota Series Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is returning to play this weekend after a bye a week ago. They’re most recent game was a mid-week make-up game against the Boston College Eagles which saw the Irish walk away with the win by a score of 8-2. Notre Dame also returns home after two straight series on the road, welcoming the Minnesota Gophers to South Bend.
Caps, Oilers, Wild, Avalanche in on Fleury(E4), Wed's Buzz

More coming as I work on a few things, including my look at the Western Conference teams with the most guys you would trade a tenth overall pick for AND a what could be a developing story in Philly…but as always, when a rumor pops up we drop all else and chase…especially when that rumor pertains to a goalie who may be the BEST deadline pickup in net we have ever seen.
Dell suspended 3 games/DJ fails once again as head coach!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. As the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night, all of the talk surrounding the team relates to the Aaron Dell ridiculous hit on Drake Batherson. The NHL handed down a 3 game suspension to Dell, while Batherson is expected to miss 6 weeks. A journeyman goaltender misses three games, while the Sens leading scorer is out for an extended period, that's quite the trade-off Buffalo! Let's face it, with the number of goalies on the injured list in Buffalo, at some point they will get healthy and by the time Ottawa visits Buffalo on February 17th, there is a strong chance Dell won't even be dressing as the backup goalie with the likes of Subban, Luukkonen, Tokarski, and Anderson slated to return at some point in February. Naturally, fans and media will be looking to that date in February to see if Ottawa looks for retribution.
