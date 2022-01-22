ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Recalls Meat Loaf Audition Story

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 6 days ago
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess recently posted a video to YouTube in memoriam of Meat Loaf, recalling his audition for the rock icon in the late '80s. Rudess plays the piano to "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" while images of Meat Loaf performing are seen in...

