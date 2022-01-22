ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

This $10,000 Electric Car Proves We Need More Affordable EVs

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At $27,400, the Nissan Leaf is currently the cheapest electric vehicle on sale in the US. With a range of up to 226 miles on S Plus models, it's a perfectly comfortable and capable commuter for those requiring an electric vehicle. But even with potential incentives, it remains a...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Electric Cars#Compact Car#Ev#Automotive News Europe#Dacia#Eu#Romanian#Americans
SlashGear

How long does it take to charge a Tesla?

Teslas are among the most popular electric vehicles (EV) on the market and offer a number of models to choose from (via Car and Driver). The company has also worked to deploy an expansive network of chargers for its customers, recently even opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles. Despite the growing popularity of EVs, including Teslas, one of the biggest impediments to greater adoption is range anxiety, the anxiety caused from worrying about whether a charging station will be available and within range.
CARS
torquenews.com

With Wireless Charging Roads We Won’t Need Battery-Electric Vehicles

It may seem counterintuitive, but wireless charging roads would negate the need for expensive, heavy, battery-electric vehicles. Nor will we need a massive public DC fast-charging network. All we need are the affordable hybrids we already have in abundance. Wireless charging roads that charge up an electrified vehicle are all...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Houston Chronicle

Can Electric Cars Survive in Winter?

Tesla completed almost one million deliveries in 2021. All the fancy electric vehicle upstarts you’ve been hearing about for years are finally selling cars. And this is the year EVs start to go mainstream, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is going electric. But despite all the gains in the industry, what does all this mean for you, the consumer? Will you suddenly feel comfortable buying your first EV?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Advises Used Car Buyers to Avoid These Luxury SUV Models

Avoid these popular luxury SUVs a seller may be trying to unload on you in the used car market that turn out to have reliability issues. Not all cars we desire fit our budget. Therefore, one alternative is to wait a few years to pick up a used vehicle of the desired model to take advantage of the substantial vehicle depreciation. Not only will you benefit from the savings, but also enjoy the safety features and higher end modifications and trim that make for a more enjoyable ride.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Biggest Car Alliance To Build 30 New EVs By 2030

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will announce this week that it's planning to increase its investment in electric cars threefold by jointly developing a number of EVs. As the world pivots to electromobility, traditional carmakers are under severe pressure to shift toward battery-powered vehicles. Through this investment, the three brands are looking to increase their presence in the EV sphere.
ECONOMY
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS
The Guardian

How do we make the move to electric cars happen? Ask Norway

I’ve just been standing for 10 minutes at a moderately quiet junction near where I work in Cambridge. During that time I’ve seen six electric vehicles (EVs) – three VW ID.3s, a Nissan Leaf, a Nissan white van and a Renault Zoe. Three years ago, if I’d been standing at the same spot, I’d have seen precisely zero such vehicles. And what that brought to mind was Ernest Hemingway’s celebrated reply to the question: how does one go bankrupt? “Two ways,” he said. “Gradually, then suddenly.”
CARS
Reuters

New EV owners resist gasoline cars, survey shows

(Reuters) - First-time owners of electric vehicles were reluctant to switch back to gasoline-fueled cars even as concerns continued to loom about the availability of charging infrastructure, a report from J.D. Power showed on Thursday. Sales of EVs in the United States jumped to a record high earlier this month...
CARS
eagle1975

Future Cars: Electric Cars, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Hybrid, and More

Future Cars: Electric Cars, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Hybrid, and MoreBy Farhana. As gas prices continue to rise. One option is replacing traditional motorized transportation with more efficient means of transportation, which are cleaner, less expensive, and more sustainable. A new report, “The Future of Fuel”, published by the Clean Air Council, examines the future technologies available to replace gas and oil.
insideevs.com

Study: Hybrids, ICE Cars Far More Likely Than EVs To Catch Fire

This is not the first time it’s been said that EVs are not as likely to catch fire as vehicles that have an internal combustion engine. Now it has been confirmed with data from the National Transport Safety Board, compiled by AutoinsuranceEZ, which says that hybrid vehicles have the highest fire risk.
CARS
insideevs.com

Skoda More Than Tripled Electric Car Sales In 2021

The year 2021 was very challenging for Skoda (part of the Volkswagen Group), which noted 878,200 car deliveries globally - down 12.6% year-over-year. The decline is associated with the semiconductor shortage as the first half of the year was positive. Despite that, Skoda's all-electric car sales are booming with a...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy