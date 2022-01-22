ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Plan Advances Employment for Individuals with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the launch of Promoting and Expanding Competitive Integrated Employment for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Strategic Plan. The plan will advance efforts for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain access to Competitive Integrated Employment, which...

rhinotimes.com

State Works To Expand Employment Options For Developmentally Challenged

This year the state of North Carolina has been implementing programs to make life easier and more enjoyable for those with developmental disabilities. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced another step in that direction. The department launched a program whose name is a mouthful: the “Promoting and Expanding Competitive Integrated Employment for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Strategic Plan.”
Remote work has potential to boost employment for those with disabilities

The pandemic has depressed employment all over the world, but for those living with a disability, employment challenges were a reality long before COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. have some type of disability, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, only 17.9% of people with a disability were employed, down from 19.3% the previous year.
Advancing Testing Reforms for Medical Students With Disabilities

As a fourth-year medical student at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Danielle Rivera used a motorized scooter when on hospital grounds instead of having to be on her feet for hours. She has several conditions that developed after getting mononucleosis more than 5 years ago — similar to the effects of long COVID — that cause severe fatigue and prevent her from standing for any length of time.
Oklahoma lawmakers seek transparency about Developmental Disabilities Services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced legislation to improve transparency about who is being served by the state’s Developmental Disabilities Services. People currently on the DDS waitlist are facing an average 13-year wait for at-home and community-based services. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, or...
NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
Findings of mental health services review ‘shocking and very serious’

The findings of a review of mental health services in Co Kerry is “shocking and very serious”, the Taoiseach has said.Micheal Martin has demanded a country-wide audit of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) teams.A review of the care of more than 1,300 children who went to the South Kerry Camhs found that 46 children suffered significant harm.The HSE report found that hundreds of children received “risky” treatment at the hands of a doctor working in the service.The South Kerry CAMHS review details a service that is entirely chaotic.Parents did the right thing, bringing their children for professional help."Instead...
Citing New Brain Research, Senators Push for Expanding Child Tax Credit

Calling it the “biggest investment in American families and children in a generation,” five Democratic senators on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to keep the expanded Child Tax Credit at the center of any future version of their domestic policy agenda.  The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, which the […]
Ministers urged to act as GPs in poor areas ‘have less funding and staff’

Ministers have been urged to act after a report found people living in poor areas face worse GP services with less staff and funding compared to more wealthy parts of the country. GP services in poorer areas are underfunded, under-doctored and have worse-quality outcomes, according to a report shared with The Independent from the Health Foundation.In its report, the think tank warned the problem, if not addressed, would put the government’s levelling-up promises at risk.It said 30 years of policies have failed to address inequalities in parts of the country and if ministers are serious about levelling up, they must...
Hogan executive order to expand health care staffing

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Monday enacted an executive order expanding the state’s efforts to support health care facilities in addressing staffing shortages. In addition, the state’s health metrics continue to substantially improve, with COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping at the fastest rate in the United States. Monday’s executive order takes the following actions: •Provides more licensing flexibility for pharmacists and technicians to help support the pharmacy workforce. Pharmacies are conducting a...
Bill to shield homeless individuals’ data advances

Human service workers have been leaving people out of homeless counts for fear of compromising their privacy, lawmaker says. Personal data collected during homeless counts would be exempt from Florida’s broad public record laws, according to a bill the House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee unanimously passed Tuesday. Republican...
