Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
 6 days ago

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels.

Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint pain but put his fatigue down to being a busy working father-of-two.

After being diagnosed with low testosterone by a private London doctor, Ross, then in his early 30s was given iodine supplements and started testosterone replacement therapy - and immediately saw an improvement in his health, energy levels and overall wellbeing.

Ross now wants to help other men in his position and founded Alphagenix, which aims to raise awareness of the male menopause (also called the andropause), treat affected men and to debunk the myths around low testosterone levels in men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltBb0_0dt02Xsc00
Ross Tomkins, pictured, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint pain but put his fatigue down to being a busy father before being diagnosed with low testosterone

'With the benefit of hindsight, I can now see that the symptoms had been present for a couple of years before I first went to the doctors,' Ross told FEMAIL.

'At the time, I put my fatigue down to working long hours establishing my business, training to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the fact I had two small children.

'Unfortunately, neither my GP nor any of the NHS endocrinologists were able to help. In fact, one of them even told me the "symptoms were all in my head".'

Although it was the joint pain that took Ross to the doctors, he described his brain fog as the 'scariest symptom by far'.

He recalled: 'At its height I remember driving home from work and giving myself a simple challenge to describe the car I was in and list as many possible words as I could.

'To my horror, I couldn't get a single word out. I was holding the steering wheel but still couldn't say the word, I was looking at the dashboard and out the windscreen but couldn't think of, nor say the words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQpv1_0dt02Xsc00
After being diagnosed by with low testosterone a private London doctor, Ross, pictured with wife Joanne, was given iodine supplements and started testosterone replacement therapy - and immediately saw an improvement in his health, energy levels and overall wellbeing

'In many ways this became the defining the moment in my hormonal journey as after discussing this with my wife we decided to seek an alternative opinion outside the NHS.'

A qualified physiotherapist, Ross, who shares daughter Isabelle, 13, and son Lincoln, 11, with wife Joanne, sought out a raft of treatments - from meditation to crystal therapy - to try and cure his symptoms, but had no success.

Is there such thing as a 'male menopause'?

The NHS notes the term 'male menopause' is inaccurate because it suggests the symptoms are the result of a sudden drop in testosterone in middle age, similar to what occurs in the female menopause.

However for men, testosterone levels fall steadily as they age.

This low testosterone can be treated with hormone replacement therapy.

It wasn't until he visited Dr Willis, a private men's health physician in London, that he finally learned he had low testosterone.

The doctor helped Ross understand his endocrine system and the importance of testosterone.

'Up until this point, my testosterone had never been mentioned and they were focused on my thyroid function,' Ross continued.

'I'll never forget my first appointment with Dr Willis, I wasn't sure where to start, so much had happened including me being told I was imagining it, but he listened intently and after I'd finished my story advised it was obvious, my testosterone was low, I had an iodine deficiency and required a natural form of thyroid medicine.

'He went on to confirm his diagnosis via blood tests and my recovery was about to begin.'

Ross, then in his 30s, noticed the benefits of TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) almost immediately.

'I remember marvelling at the clarity of thought, lack of joint pain, lack of apathy and new found energy levels. It felt like being a teenager again.'

The father-of-two also made changes to his diet, exercise and sleep in order to maintain his hormone levels.

After a few years, Ross was able to stop taking iodine supplements but continues with TRT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdOqp_0dt02Xsc00
Ross now wants to help other men in his position and founded Alphagenix, which aims to raise awareness of the male menopause (also called the andropause), treat affected men and to debunk the myths around low testosterone levels in men

Now he wants to help others with Alphagenix (www.alphagenix.co.uk), an online service, that helps men understand the effects of low testosterone levels.

After an initial consultation, blood tests are carried out locally to the client through a network of clinics and a review is scheduled to discuss the results. If appropriate and no contradictions are discovered, treatment options are discussed including tablets, gels and injections.

Over the period of a year, a client can expect to have six doctor appointments and five blood tests as their progress is monitored.

Clients also gain access to a private WhatsApp group which has health coaches, mindset coaches, PT’s and Nutritional Therapists on hand to answer questions.

Alphagenix has a team of private doctors provided by BMP Medical Ltd who are all UK-trained and registered with the General Medical Council (GMC).

They continue to work in the NHS and private consulting.

Comments / 52

Melissa Goonan
6d ago

The food we eat and feed our sons and husbands are making their testosterone levels low.Its the plan from the government.Something I learned a few months ago and I didn't really believe it until I seen this.All the conspiracy theories are fitting like a glove here lately.

Reply(9)
21
jellybelly
6d ago

When are we going to admit that the NHS is in total disarray? All they've been interested in doing over the past year is vaccination. Existing and preexisting conditions have been set aside, getting an appointment is impossible and the waiting list is eternal.

Reply(7)
11
Keath Brown
5d ago

like I've said education has nothing to do with intelligence or common sense, a good common sense doctor would listen to thier patience , and find the root of the problem yet most professionals just want the easy way out

Reply(4)
9
U.K.
HEALTH
CORONAVIRUS
WEIGHT LOSS
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CANCER
KIDS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

