ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd transfer target Endrick, aged 15, scores spectacular bicycle kick as Brazil wonderkid’s stock rises again

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2T1j_0dt02Poo00

PALMEIRAS starlet Endrick is causing a buzz amongst football fans on social media following his stunning goalscoring acrobatics.

The 15-year-old striker, rumoured to have attracted Manchester United interest, netted a superb overhead shot for the Brazilian club’s Under-20s side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHDif_0dt02Poo00
Endrick netted with a bicycle kick for Palmeiras Credit: PA

Endrick, also reportedly on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City, walloped in a top corner effort in the Sao Paulo Youth Cup.

The forward expertly executed his bicycle kick in the 13th minute of his side’s 5-2 demolition of rivals Oeste on Wednesday.

And the player’s exploits have seen him earn plaudits from Fifa’s official Twitter page with the account highlighting the player alongside past Palmeiras greats including 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo.

Man United, who play West Ham later, are thought to be monitoring the teenager’s progress.

And his playing style has seen him likened to Real Madrid star forward Vinicius Jr.

It is claimed both Brazilians have the same agent representing them.

Endrick is currently prevented from signing a professional contract until he becomes 16

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

And reports claim Palmeiras are intending to offer him a professional deal with mammoth release stipulation when he becomes 16 on July 21.

Outside the Prem Endrick’s talents are rumoured to have piqued Barcelona’s and Real Madrid’s interests with the clubs on the hunt for a promising star forward.

The versatile forward, who can play as a winger or striker, is reported to have racked up 167 goals in 170 appearances for his club side.

These efforts include another stunning solo strike against Real Ariquemes that went viral on social media.

It is claimed the player is also a transfer target for clubs in Brazil with Flamengo reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynDij_0dt02Poo00
Man United are thought to be monitoring Endrick's progress at Palmeiras Credit: SPORTV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Manchester United#Palmeiras#Under 20s#Twitter#Brazilians#Real Madrid
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

Newcastle United’s move for Jesse Lingard is on the brink of collapse after Manchester United demanded a loan deal of almost £16 million, which includes a significant clause on whether the St James’ Park side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. The situation is understood to have left Lingard dismayed as the 29-year-old is desperate for game time that he believes could help him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad by the end of the year.Lingard is said to feel let down by his boyhood club and believes he should be due more respect given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Traore furore! Wolves star Adama is finalising a loan move to BARCELONA after snubbing a permanent Tottenham switch, leaving Antonio Conte still stuck with none of the signings he demanded from Daniel Levy

Adama Traore is finalising a loan move to Barcelona after his switch to Tottenham stalled. The Spanish side are offering a loan with £30million option to buy for the 26-year old. Traore was expected to join Tottenham this week but was not sold on the idea of converting to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
316K+
Followers
6K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy