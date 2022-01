The reason for Hoda Kotb’s latest absence from NBC’s Today has finally been revealed, as host Craig Melvin told viewers on Thursday, January 6th that the 57-year-old television personality had contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and would therefore not be on the show until she has recovered. Melvin said: “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is like many others she tested positive for Covid. But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”

