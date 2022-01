Cryptocurrency exchange FTX U.S. is currently valued at $8 billion, after raising $400 million during its Series A funding round. “What this raise means to us is that we are officially establishing ourselves on the stage of the largest competitors of cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S., and signaling to the world that we are going to continue to expand very rapidly,” said FTX US President Brett Harrison.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO