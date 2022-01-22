ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jabs and kebabs: Brothers offer Covid vaccines at grill after father’s illness

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yC45_0dszqq7j00

Two brothers have been inspired to immunise hundreds of people from their Punjabi grill after their father was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Rav and Raj Chopra, who are also pharmacists, have been immunising dozens of people a day at their restaurant, V’s Punjabi Grill, in Gravesend Kent where uptake has been comparatively low.

The men set up the clinic from a marquee attached to the restaurant on January 10 this year, after their father Jagtar Chopra, 74, became severely ill with coronavirus in December 2020.

Speaking at the grill, Raj, 43, told the PA news agency: “From a personal point of view, it was very debilitating to see dad like that. It got everyone’s emotions in play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pQof_0dszqq7j00

“Although we do what we do on a daily basis, to see it hit home so close to our hearts, it was a very tough pill – pardon the pun – to take.

“However, every cloud has a silver lining and it’s inspired us to really emphasise the job that we do, help the community and help out the fellow citizens in our home town and really try and protect as many people as we can.”

Mr Chopra senior, who has made a full recovery, added: “I thought I wasn’t going to make it, it was so bad.

“I was in hospital for about six nights and I was really, really ill, but thanks to all the doctors, all the staff, I pulled through.”

Rav Chopra urged local people to “come down, get your jabs” to “protect everyone in society”.

Local MP Adam Holloway visited the restaurant and praised the brothers for improving vaccine uptake in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7dMR_0dszqq7j00

The Conservative MP for Gravesham told PA: “Here, the provision has been quite patchy.

“We had an amazing effort by the various groups of GPs at the beginning. But what’s great about this is that these guys are prepared to ramp up (the rollout).

“We must remember that while we’re coming out, God willing, of the pandemic, and into an endemic phase, this current variant is not the last one we’re going to have.

“So these guys are showing real health entrepreneurialism operating out of the back of a restaurant in the middle of Gravesend, it’s a fabulous thing.”

The brothers’ kebab shop is one of hundreds of walk-ins which are part of the NHS vaccination programme drive, and other locations have included sport stadiums, shopping centres and Heaven nightclub in London.

Amid efforts to ensure everyone has access to a vaccine, a person with additional learning needs was given their jab at home in a hot tub, according to deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme Dr Nikki Kanani.

It's inspired us to really emphasise the job that we do, help the community and help out the fellow citizens in our home town and really try and protect as many people as we can

Raj Chopra

Dr Kanani, who is also a GP, said on Saturday: “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. There is always a vaccine available for you with your name on it.

“It’s there for you and no-one will judge you if you’ve decided just now to come forward for your first vaccine. Please come forward.”

“Jab cabs” are taking people to vaccine appointments in Birmingham and Manchester, where take-up has been relatively low, while “booster bus” services are operating in Surrey and Somerset, NHS England said.

NHS England has said more than 115 million doses of the Covid vaccines have been administered across the country, including 31 million boosters.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had designated a “sub-lineage” of the Omicron variant as a “variant under investigation”, meaning it can be monitored.

It said the proportion of cases of this sub-variant are low, with 426 confirmed, the earliest dating back to December 6, and the original variant is dominant in the UK.

Latest Government figures show there were 76,807 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Saturday, while a further 297 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 52,203,675 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by January 21, Government figures show, along with 48,115,948 second doses and a combined total of 36,821,284 booster and third doses.

Comments / 1

Related
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Children and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high

Covid among children and teenagers is keeping infection levels high, while many people with Omicron say they have been infected before, according to a new study.Coronavirus infections have slowed down in England but the highest prevalence was in primary school children at 7.81% between January 5 and 20 this year, while overall it was 4.41%.It means that during this period one in 23 people in England was infected with Covid.This is the highest figure since the beginning of Imperial College London’s React-1 study, which has been running since May 2020.Researchers further found that most people infected during the study period,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Holloway
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID

Jamie Dornan has detailed his helplessness after his father died from COVID in Belfast, while he was isolating in Australia. The 39-year-old actor had four days left of his quarantine, ahead of shooting 'The Tourist' in Australia, when he received the news that his father Jim, 73, had passed away after contracting COVID in hospital, where he was having an operation on his knee.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccines reduce risk of long Covid, study suggests

The risk of developing long Covid appears to be significantly reduced after vaccination, new research suggests.In a study of more than 6,000 people, run by the Office for National Statistics, those who were double-jabbed with Pfizer or Moderna were 41 per cent less likely to report persistent symptoms 12 weeks after testing positive for Covid.This figure dropped to 37.7 per cent for people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca.Across the 6,180 people enrolled in the research, 9.5 per cent of the vaccinated group said they had experienced long Covid, compared with 14.6 per cent of a socio-demographically matched group who were...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Covid: Manchester family dishes out 6,000 vaccine jabs

A family of vaccine volunteers is celebrating giving out more than 6,000 Covid jabs over eight months. The McGrogan family - Andrew, 38, Fiona, 41, Jeanette, 62, and Liam, 70 - hit the milestone at Plant Hill clinic in Blackley, Manchester. The city as a whole has now administered one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking

Christian Cabrera, 40, regretted not getting vaccinated as he died of Covid-19 (KTLA) Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink#Jabs#Rav#Punjabi Grill#Pa News Agency#Conservative
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People needing IVF urged not to go abroad to create ‘designer babies’

People who need IVF treatment are being urged not to go to other countries to create “designer babies” that are screened for certain traits.Experts from the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) warned would-be parents against checking embryos using a polygenic risk score (PRS).They said these screenings may give a result that is “dangerously incomplete and can lead to grave misunderstandings”.PRS for embryo screening is not allowed in the UK at the moment, although it is being piloted on the NHS to screen adults for the risk of heart disease.There is concern among experts that couples may be keen to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy