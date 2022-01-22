ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VQgD_0dszqobV00

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.

A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin next week, the network reports.

The same source said that President Volodymyr Zelensky told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that such a step would be an “overreaction”.

Some 180 Americans are employed by the embassy— a figure that does not include family members.

Mr Blinken was in Kyiv this week where he addressed embassy staff and confirmed $200m in security aid to Ukraine in light of the more than 127,000 Russian troops deployed in the region.

The massing of Russian forces has dramatically raised the fear that an invasion or incursion may be increasingly likely. The New York Times reported earlier this month that Russia has already evacuated family members and some staff from its diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

Earlier CNN reporting said that contingency plans were being drawn up to evacuate Americans from Ukraine.

The country is already under the highest level of State Department travel advisory and Americans have been told not to travel there.

A State Department official says that decisions about overseas staff are based solely on the safety and security of Americans.

“If there is a decision to change our posture with respect to American diplomats and their families, American citizens should not anticipate that there will be US government-sponsored evacuations. Currently, commercial flights are available to support departures,” the official told CNN.

There is no certainty that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to invade, but the continuing build-up of Russian troops, most recently moving units into Belarus, is particularly worrisome.

President Joe Biden has ramped up his rhetoric to urge President Putin not to invade.

Mr Biden initially said at a press conference on Wednesday: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera.”

He later clarified that “if any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion,” which would be met with “severe economic response”.

On Friday, Secretary Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Geneva. Mr Lavrov dismissed Western “hysteria” over Ukraine, repeating that Moscow has no plans to attack its neighbour.

Mr Blinken mooted the possibility of a summit between the US and Russian leaders: “If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet, to talk, to engage, to try to carry things forward, I think we’re fully prepared to do that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine president hits out at ‘panic’ over Russia as Putin says west has ignored his demands

The Ukrainian president has told the west to avoid creating “panic” over the build-up of Russian troops on his country’s border.Playing down fears of a possible invasion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said unnecessary alarm had led investors and foreign diplomats to pull out of Ukraine. “We don’t need this panic,” he said.He also described the decision by the US, UK, Australia, Germany and Canada to withdraw some of their diplomats from Kyiv as a “mistake”. He said: “The captains should not leave the ship. I don’t think we have a Titanic here.”His call for calm came as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Zelensky criticises West’s ‘panic’ as Russia moves military blood supplies to border

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the West’s “panic” over the build up of over 100,000 Russian troops on its border, claiming it is destabilising the economy.Mr Zelensky opposed warnings in Western media of an impending Russian invasion, echoing his comments made to Joe Biden, in which he questioned how “imminent” an attack might actually be.Speaking to foreign reporters at a press conference on Friday, he said: “I’m the president of Ukraine, I’m based here and I think I know the details deeper than any other president.”It comes as US sources told Reuters that Moscow has moved blood supplies...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Ukraine#The Us Embassy#The State Department#Cnn#Bloomberg#Ukrainian#Americans#Russian#The New York Times
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Russian dirty money and ‘close ties’ to Tories will thwart UK response to Ukraine invasion, experts warn

Russian dirty money in London – and “close ties” to the Tory party – will hinder the UK’s pledges to get tough with Moscow if it invades Ukraine, US experts are warning.Boris Johnson has claimed he is “bringing the West together” to deter Russian aggression, telling Labour to focus on the crisis and not the ‘partygate’ scandal threatening to topple him.But a report from a think-tank close to Joe Biden’s administration has warned the US will have to take the lead in countering “Russian kleptocrats” – because the UK cannot do so.“The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden planning to ‘maximise pain’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximize pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, The Independent has been told by a US government source. These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said. Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus. British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not. The first US official quoted above said...
POLITICS
The Independent

US embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to leave country amid Russia tensions

The United States’ Embassy in Ukraine urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine on Wednesday because of the increased threat of Russia invading in the country.“The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” a message from the embassy said. “US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports.”The embassy said it would remain open to process US passports and reports of citizens’ births abroad, as well as to provide repatriation for citizens who cannot afford to purchase a...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy