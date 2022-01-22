ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage girl, 19, found dead on military base as Army launches probe and heartbroken family say she ‘lit up the room’

By Holly Christodoulou
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITK75_0dsznxuV00

A HEARTBROKEN family have paid tribute to a 19-year-old girl found dead on an army base.

Jaysley-Louise Beck, who was training to become a soldier, was discovered at the base in Larkhill, Wilts, on December 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZlYT_0dsznxuV00
Jaysley-Louise Beck died at a military base in Larkhill, Wilts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35N653_0dsznxuV00
The Army has launched a probe into the gunner's sudden death

The Army has launched a probe into the gunner's sudden death, Yorkshire Live reports.

Jaysley's devastated family have now paid tribute to the tragic teenager.

They said: "Jaysley is a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond to help anyone in a less fortunate position than herself.

"If there is ever a person who needs help, you could always count on Jaze to be there.

"Her compassion for others and her ability to light up the room putting a smile on anybody's face is immeasurable."

Jaysley had completed her initial training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate before continuing her military career at Larkhill in 2020.

Her death came within just hours of a second soldier being found dead at nearby Bulford military base.

Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Miah, 28, was discovered hanged in his garage.

Jaysley's family are now asking for donations to be made to The Principle Trust Children's Charity following the tragedy.

They said: "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered."

The Army confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been given on Jaysley's death with an inquest due to take place at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “It was with sadness that we confirmed the death of Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck at Larkhill in December 2021.

“As there are ongoing investigations, it would be inappropriate to comment further, but any death is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with the families and friends of those affected.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP92e_0dsznxuV00
Her family have paid tribute Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xdvU_0dsznxuV00
The Army has launched an investigation into the gunner's death

Comments / 1

