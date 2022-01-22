Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 21 recap

Four former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Friday. Two others did not play due to a coach’s decision and another was inactive.

In Boston, Portland defeated the Celtics, 109-105, at TD Garden.

Grant Williams and Josh Richardson each came off the bench for Boston.

Williams played 33 minutes and had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Richardson had five points and one assist in 12 minutes.

In Orlando, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Magic, 116-105, at Amway Center.

Admiral Schofield played 39 seconds for Orlando and had no stats.

In Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Clippers outlasted the 76ers, 102-101, at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris started and played 40 minutes for Philadelphia. He had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jaden Springer did not play due to a coach’s decision for the 76ers.

In Denver, Memphis defeated the Nuggets, 122-118, at Ball Arena. Rookie Yves Pons did not play for the Grizzlies due to a coach’s decision.